Surging UFC contender says he’s closer than ever to Alex Pereira’s light heavyweight championship

By Fernando Quiles - November 21, 2024

One rising UFC light heavyweight believes he’ll be challenging for the 205-pound gold sooner rather than later.

Alex Pereira

The current king of the 205-pound division is Alex Pereira. His last outing was a successful title defense against Khalil Rountree via fourth-round TKO. Many expect Pereira’s next title defense to be against Magomed Ankalaev at some point in 2025.

Meanwhile, a surging contender believes he’s never been closer to a shot at “Poatan’s” title.

Carlos Ulberg Feels Closer Than Ever to UFC Light Heavyweight Championship

This Saturday, Carlos Ulberg will take on seasoned veteran Volkan Oezdemir on the UFC Macau card. Ulberg is riding a six-fight winning streak and has just one defeat on his pro MMA record.

Speaking to the UFC News team ahead of this weekend’s fight card, Ulberg believes he’s on track to challenge for the 205-pound gold when the time is right.

“I know it’s gonna happen,” Ulberg said. “It’s in due time. My time will come and I know it’s not far. So, this fight here is no different. He’s an experienced fighter. I get a good win over Oezdemir, it catapults me high anyway. So, in this division, at any point, you can be called up for the title.”

The City Kickboxing fighter believes he will have garnered enough experience both in the gym and inside the Octagon to become a credible threat for whoever is the champion when it’s his turn to challenge.

“Well, I mean, all it is, is just I have the confidence within myself because of all the hard training I’ve been doing over the years,” Ulberg said. “I knew this time was gonna come and it’s here now. It’s gonna present itself sooner than ever. So, yeah, I just feel prepared for anything. At this point now, we’re at the top 10. So, we’ve got fighters who are experienced. I guess I’ve just been ready for it anyway.”

Ulberg will first have to handle business this Saturday. Peep the BJPenn.com homepage for coverage of UFC Macau.

