Patricio Pitbull decides to end Michael Chandler feud following recent apology

By Harry Kettle - April 10, 2025

UFC newcomer Patricio Pitbull has decided to put an end to his rivalry with Michael Chandler following a recent apology.

As we know, Patricio Pitbull is one of the most exciting new names to walk through the doors of the Ultimate Fighting Championship. This weekend, he’ll attempt to prove that the hype is warranted when he battles Yair Rodriguez. A lot of fans and pundits aren’t quite sure to expect from him at this point in his career, but either way, it’s just great to see the former Bellator sensation in the UFC.

During his time with Bellator, Pitbull had a lot of notable rivals – but perhaps the biggest was Michael Chandler. These two men did not like each other in the slightest and they weren’t afraid to let one another know. Some even suggested that now they’re both in the UFC, they may decide to rekindle that feud.

Alas, in the eyes of Pitbull, it’s all been put to bed thanks to a recent gesture from Chandler.

Pitbull squashes Chandler feud

“He apologized to me, he said some harsh words and was going through a rough moment in his life, and said some harsh words after fighting me and my brother. So I accepted [his apology],” Pitbull revealed.

“He had the honor to come and say that, so I accepted it.”

Quotes via Bloody Elbow

While another fight between them would be fun, it’s great to see that they’re mature enough to shake hands and move on.

Do you expect to see Patricio Pitbull come out on top against Yair Rodriguez this weekend? What about Michael Chandler in his showdown with Paddy Pimblett? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

