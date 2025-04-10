Patricio Pitbull decides to end Michael Chandler feud following recent apology

UFC newcomer Patricio Pitbull has decided to put an end to his rivalry with Michael Chandler following a recent apology.

As we know, Patricio Pitbull is one of the most exciting new names to walk through the doors of the Ultimate Fighting Championship. This weekend, he’ll attempt to prove that the hype is warranted when he battles Yair Rodriguez. A lot of fans and pundits aren’t quite sure to expect from him at this point in his career, but either way, it’s just great to see the former Bellator sensation in the UFC.

During his time with Bellator, Pitbull had a lot of notable rivals – but perhaps the biggest was Michael Chandler. These two men did not like each other in the slightest and they weren’t afraid to let one another know. Some even suggested that now they’re both in the UFC, they may decide to rekindle that feud.

Alas, in the eyes of Pitbull, it’s all been put to bed thanks to a recent gesture from Chandler.