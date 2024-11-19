Aljamain Sterling reacts after his fight with Movsar Evloev is bumped to the UFC 310 prelims in favor of Bryce Mitchell vs. Kron Gracie

By Harry Kettle - November 19, 2024

Aljamain Sterling has given his thoughts on his fight against Movsar Evloev being bumped from the main card of UFC 310.

Movsar Evloev responds to Aljamain Sterling

Following on from his UFC bantamweight championship run, Aljamain Sterling is now busy competing at featherweight. His aim is to become a two-division world champion and given what we all know about his style, it’s entirely possible that he could make that dream a reality. Of course, he has to get through some top contenders first before earning a crack at the belt.

RELATED: Aljamain Sterling believes he will shock the world against Movsar Evloev at UFC 310

His hope is that at UFC 310, he can earn a win over Movsar Evloev. These two men have been set to fight one another for a while now, with fans being split on who is going to come out on top. Now, it finally seems as if we’re set to see it happen at UFC 310 next month in Las Vegas on December 7.

During the UFC 309 broadcast, it was revealed that Bryce Mitchell vs Kron Gracie had been moved to the main card ahead of Sterling vs Evloev. When asked about this move on social media, Aljamain had the following to say.

Sterling responds to prelims shift

“UFC gonna do what they do [shrug emoji].”

A fan then asked whether or not discussions over pay influenced the decision.

“lol not that I know of.”

The main card of UFC 310 currently looks like this, as per the UFC 309 broadcast.

Alexandre Pantoja vs. Kai Asakura
Shavkat Rakhmonov vs. Ian Machado Garry
Ciryl Gane vs. Alexander Volkov
Bryce Mitchell vs. Kron Gracie
Nate Landwehr vs. Doo Ho Choi

Do you believe that Aljamain Sterling vs Movsar Evloev deserves to be part of the main card for UFC 310? Who are you backing to get the win? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

Aljamain Sterling Movsar Evloev UFC

