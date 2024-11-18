Dominick Cruz prepared for one last rodeo in UFC: ‘I’m ready to walk into the fire again and see what life and death really looks like’

Dominick Cruz is Ready For His Final Stand

During an interview with TMZ Sports, Dominick Cruz said that not only is he ready for his last rodeo, he wants to be in an all-out war (via MMAMania).

“I think I got a last dance, I got one last dance in me, just to go out there and go have fun,” Cruz said. “And when I say ‘fun’ I mean ‘fight to the bitter death and see what I have in me.’ The fun comes months after that, that’s where it gets to set in and okay, that was fun.”

“But I’m ready to walk into the fire again and see what life and death really looks like. And one more go at that would be a pleasure. So I’m building myself up, I’m at altitude, I’m out here in Mexico City [at the UFC Performance Institute]. Some of the best training I’ve ever had in my whole career.”

Cruz was last seen in action against Marlon “Chito” Vera back in October 2022. Cruz was knocked out in the fourth round via head kick. It was, by far, the most brutal loss in Cruz’s pro MMA career.

Judging by Cruz’s recent comments, however, it seems he doesn’t mind being thrown in the fire one last time.