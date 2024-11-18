Dominick Cruz prepared for one last rodeo in UFC: ‘I’m ready to walk into the fire again and see what life and death really looks like’

By Fernando Quiles - November 18, 2024

Dominick Cruz feels he’s prepared for “one last dance.”

Dominick Cruz

Cruz is a former two-time UFC bantamweight champion. He has certainly carved out his legacy at 135 pounds. Cruz remains competitive, but as he draws closer to the age of 40, he understands that not everything lasts forever.

That is why the future UFC Hall of Famer hopes to make his last ride inside the Octagon a good one.

RELATED: DOMINICK CRUZ REVEALS LIST OF POTENTIAL OPPONENTS FOR FINAL UFC FIGHTS: “I WANT TO PUT ON A GOOD SHOW”

Dominick Cruz is Ready For His Final Stand

During an interview with TMZ Sports, Dominick Cruz said that not only is he ready for his last rodeo, he wants to be in an all-out war (via MMAMania).

“I think I got a last dance, I got one last dance in me, just to go out there and go have fun,” Cruz said. “And when I say ‘fun’ I mean ‘fight to the bitter death and see what I have in me.’ The fun comes months after that, that’s where it gets to set in and okay, that was fun.”

“But I’m ready to walk into the fire again and see what life and death really looks like. And one more go at that would be a pleasure. So I’m building myself up, I’m at altitude, I’m out here in Mexico City [at the UFC Performance Institute]. Some of the best training I’ve ever had in my whole career.”

Cruz was last seen in action against Marlon “Chito” Vera back in October 2022. Cruz was knocked out in the fourth round via head kick. It was, by far, the most brutal loss in Cruz’s pro MMA career.

Judging by Cruz’s recent comments, however, it seems he doesn’t mind being thrown in the fire one last time.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Dominick Cruz UFC

Related

Jon Jones Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier reacts to Jon Jones' dominant UFC 309 win over Stipe Miocic: 'It was very apparent that these two are not on the same level'

Fernando Quiles - November 18, 2024
Jim Miller
UFC

Jim Miller reveals plans for retirement after big win at UFC 309

Harry Kettle - November 18, 2024

UFC legend Jim Miller has provided an update on his retirement plans following his victory over Damon Jackson at UFC 309.

Michael Chandler
Michael Chandler

Dana White provides reassuring update on Michael Chandler's UFC future

Harry Kettle - November 18, 2024

UFC president Dana White has provided an update on the future of Michael Chandler after his loss at UFC 309.

Eryk Anders
UFC

Eryk Anders issues statement following UFC 309 bout cancellation: 'There was no way I would have been able to go out there'

Fernando Quiles - November 17, 2024

Eryk Anders has explained why he was forced out of his scheduled UFC 309 fight against Chris Weidman.

Bo Nickal UFC 309
UFC

Bo Nickal trolls fans who booed him following UFC 309 win over Paul Craig

Fernando Quiles - November 17, 2024

Bo Nickal is taking the boobirds in stride.

Charles Oliveira UFC 309

Charles Oliveira takes issue with officiating during UFC 309 fight against Michael Chandler

Fernando Quiles - November 17, 2024
Jon Jones
Jon Jones

Dana White reacts to Jon Jones retiring Stipe Miocic at UFC 309: “This guy’s fight IQ is off the charts”

Fernando Quiles - November 17, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White is in awe of Jon Jones’ fight IQ.

Stipe Miocic
UFC

Stipe Miocic officially announces his retirement following UFC 309 defeat

Harry Kettle - November 17, 2024

Former UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic announced his retirement from mixed martial arts after losing to Jon Jones last night.

Nick Diaz
UFC

Nick Diaz replaced by surging fan favorite in UFC 310 clash against Vicente Luque

Fernando Quiles - November 17, 2024

Nick Diaz will no longer be a part of the UFC 310 card.

Tom Aspinall
Tom Aspinall

Tom Aspinall believes title showdown with Jon Jones is "biggest fight" in the UFC

Harry Kettle - November 17, 2024

Tom Aspinall has declared that he believes a title showdown with Jon Jones is the biggest fight that can be made in the UFC.