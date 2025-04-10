Bryce Mitchell encourages fans to “bet the farm” on him winning at UFC 314: “Make a tremendous amount of money off me”

UFC fighter Bryce Mitchell has encouraged fans to bet a large amount on him defeating Jean Silva at UFC 314.

This Saturday night, Bryce Mitchell will collide with Jean Silva in what promises to be a fascinating affair at UFC 314. For Silva, it’s a chance to prove that he belongs at the elite level. For Bryce, he needs to silence some of the many, many doubters that he’s gained over the course of the last few months.

We all know Mitchell is a pretty controversial figure. He says and does things that, in any other profession, would probably lead to him being fired. In the UFC, though, Dana White actively campaigns for free speech among his fighters. Therefore, it probably doesn’t matter too much what ‘Thug Nasty’ comes out with. As long as he keeps winning, the UFC are likely to continue keeping him on the books.

Recently, bookmakers have suggested that Jean Silva is the favorite to come out with the win against Bryce Mitchell. As you can imagine, Bryce wasn’t too pleased with that.