Leon Edwards breaks silence following UFC London defeat against Sean Brady

Former UFC champion Leon Edwards has broken his silence following his lopsided defeat at the hands of Sean Brady.

At UFC London last month, Leon Edwards went head to head with Sean Brady in the main event at the O2 Arena. While many expected Leon to put forward a good account of himself, it turned out to be quite the opposite. Instead, he was handily beaten by Brady, eventually leading to a submission defeat.

For a lot of fans, it was see as an incredibly disappointing performance from a former champ like Edwards. While he’s still the man who defeated Kamaru Usman twice, a lot of people have decided to define his career via his defeats to Sean Brady and Belal Muhammad. Unfortunately, until he registers another win inside the Octagon, that’ll likely continue to be the case.

After a few weeks of silence on social media, Edwards has finally had his say on how it all played out.