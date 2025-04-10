Leon Edwards breaks silence following UFC London defeat against Sean Brady

By Harry Kettle - April 10, 2025

Former UFC champion Leon Edwards has broken his silence following his lopsided defeat at the hands of Sean Brady.

Leon Edwards

At UFC London last month, Leon Edwards went head to head with Sean Brady in the main event at the O2 Arena. While many expected Leon to put forward a good account of himself, it turned out to be quite the opposite. Instead, he was handily beaten by Brady, eventually leading to a submission defeat.

For a lot of fans, it was see as an incredibly disappointing performance from a former champ like Edwards. While he’s still the man who defeated Kamaru Usman twice, a lot of people have decided to define his career via his defeats to Sean Brady and Belal Muhammad. Unfortunately, until he registers another win inside the Octagon, that’ll likely continue to be the case.

After a few weeks of silence on social media, Edwards has finally had his say on how it all played out.

 

Edwards responds to big defeat

“Still HIM #mrheadshot #winorlearn”

At this point, Leon Edwards needs to think very carefully about his future. If he’s taking on strikers, then he’s still got a good choice of coming away with a victory. However, the welterweight division is very wrestler-heavy and that much is obvious. There are a lot of unfavourable match-ups out there, leaving us to question his motivation moving forward.

What do you want to see Leon Edwards do next in mixed martial arts? If you had to put him against anyone in the welterweight division, who would it be and why? Let us know your thoughts on all of this and his career as a whole, BJPENN Nation!

Leon Edwards UFC

