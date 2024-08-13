Marlon Vera says Deiveson Figueiredo should have been “point deducted” for dirty tactics at UFC Abu Dhabi: “That wasn’t an accident”

By Harry Kettle - August 13, 2024

Marlon Vera believes Deiveson Figueiredo should have been deducted a point for dirty tactics at UFC Abu Dhabi.

Marlon Vera

Earlier this month, Marlon Vera and Deiveson Figueiredo battled it out at UFC Abu Dhabi. The expectation, as you can imagine, was that we’d get a barnburner of a fight. While we certainly got a thrilling encounter, some wondered whether or not ‘Chito’ really gave it everything he had.

RELATED: Marlon Vera speaks out on UFC Abu Dhabi loss to Deiveson Figueiredo: “I failed myself”

In the end, Figueiredo was able to come out on top via decision. Now, we’re left to wonder what could be next for Vera in his career.

In a video on his YouTube channel, Marlon opened up on something he felt was unfair.

Vera calls out Figueiredo

“Me and the team definitely got to the conclusion that we definitely came back too soon,” Vera said on his Chito Vera Podcast. “I went into a five-round war with the champion, and we all agreed after my March title fight that we would come back either November in New York or December. There was no chance of us coming back earlier, right? So I feel that was a mistake on us, I would say on me. It will be a way smarter decision to stick to the original plan, but it is what it is.

“Talking about the fight, I would say it was pretty close,” he continued. “It was a very close fight. The only thing that I want to take away from this fight, that axe kick that he landed on the first round, that wasn’t an accident. That went straight to my face. I feel that should have been taken a point deducted automatically. That’s my thought. I mean, you go by the rules, right? You don’t kick on the ground opponent. I will say, if that would be a point deducted, we could be talking a different story right now. It is what it is.”

Quotes via MMA Mania

Do you agree? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Deiveson Figueiredo Marlon Vera UFC

