Marlon Vera says Deiveson Figueiredo should have been “point deducted” for dirty tactics at UFC Abu Dhabi: “That wasn’t an accident”

Vera calls out Figueiredo

“Me and the team definitely got to the conclusion that we definitely came back too soon,” Vera said on his Chito Vera Podcast. “I went into a five-round war with the champion, and we all agreed after my March title fight that we would come back either November in New York or December. There was no chance of us coming back earlier, right? So I feel that was a mistake on us, I would say on me. It will be a way smarter decision to stick to the original plan, but it is what it is.

“Talking about the fight, I would say it was pretty close,” he continued. “It was a very close fight. The only thing that I want to take away from this fight, that axe kick that he landed on the first round, that wasn’t an accident. That went straight to my face. I feel that should have been taken a point deducted automatically. That’s my thought. I mean, you go by the rules, right? You don’t kick on the ground opponent. I will say, if that would be a point deducted, we could be talking a different story right now. It is what it is.”

Quotes via MMA Mania

