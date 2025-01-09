Henry Cejudo confident he can score knockout win over Song Yadong in UFC Seattle headliner: “Stopping this dude”

By Josh Evanoff - January 9, 2025

Former UFC bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo believes he’ll stop Song Yadong next month.

Henry Cejudo vs Song Yadong

‘Triple C’ recently had his return to the cage announced for the main event of UFC Seattle in February. For Henry Cejudo, the bout will end a yearlong hiatus from the octagon. The former two-weight champion was last seen in the cage last February, where he suffered a unanimous decision loss to Merab Dvalishvili.

Despite teasing a potential return to flyweight to face Alexandre Pantoja, Henry Cejudo has instead decided to remain at 135 pounds. In the main event of UFC Seattle, the former bantamweight champion will meet the rising Song Yadong. While ‘The Kung Fu Kid’ is coming off a loss to Petr Yan in March, the 27-year-old has won two of his last three.

Speaking in a recent edition of his ‘Pound-4-Pound’ Podcast, Henry Cejudo discussed his return to the cage. There, the longtime bantamweight contender sent a message to Song Yadong. While Cejudo believes the rising prospect is a tough opponent, he also doesn’t think he’ll have to fight the full 25 minutes next month.

Henry Cejudo sends a message to Song Yadong ahead of UFC Seattle main event

“I think I’m going to save [my strategy] for the fight but I actually like this fight.” Henry Cejudo stated on his podcast earlier this week, opening up on his UFC return against Song Yadong. “I’ve got a good gameplan set in place for a guy who is, ten years younger than me. Song is a tough opponent, and I like it.”

He continued, “But, I can see myself stopping this dude Kamaru, I really can. If you want to know the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth, he’s going to need a lot more than a fortune cookie. Let me tell you.”

While Henry Cejudo is confident that he’ll stop Song Yadong next month, fans and bettors aren’t so sure. Earlier this week, the odds emerged for the UFC Seattle headliner, with the Chinese fighter as a slight -185 favorite according to BetOnline. Meanwhile, ‘Triple C’ is returning as a +160 underdog.

What do you make of these comments from the former UFC champion? Do you think Henry Cejudo will beat Song Yadong next month?

Henry Cejudo Song Yadong UFC

