Petr Yan shows interest in Sean O’Malley rematch with title shot unlikely: “I’m leaning towards it”

By Josh Evanoff - December 3, 2024

Former UFC bantamweight champion Petr Yan wants another crack at Sean O’Malley.

Sean O'Malley, Petr Yan

‘No Mercy’ is fresh off his return to the octagon last month in Macau, China. Back for the first time since halting Song Yadong’s rise in March, Petr Yan met Deiveson Figueiredo. For his part, the former flyweight champion was undefeated since moving to bantamweight last year, recently beating Marlon Vera in August.

Despite the Brazilian’s hope to earn yet another title shot, Petr Yan halted his momentum. The Russian put on a stellar performance across five rounds last month in China, ultimately earning a unanimous decision victory. Afterward, Yan called for a rematch with UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili.

However, with ‘The Machine’ seemingly set to meet Umar Nurmagomedov early next year, Petr Yan has shifted his focus. Speaking in a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, the Russian was asked what could be next for himself. There, Yan showed interest in a rematch with former UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley.

Petr Yan calls for rematch with Sean O’Malley following UFC Macau victory

As some fans likely recall, ‘Sugar’ handed Petr Yan a controversial split-decision loss two years ago at UFC 280. That decision victory led Sean O’Malley directly into a title fight the following year, where he won gold against Aljamain Sterling. Over two years removed from Petr Yan’s loss to the bantamweight star, they could be set to run it back.

“You know, if this [title shot] isn’t going to happen, I would lean towards a rematch with Sean O’Malley.” Petr Yan stated through a translator on Ariel Helwani’s show earlier today when asked what could be next following his win at UFC Macau. “I don’t know what’s going on with him [though].”

He continued, “[He said] he’s going to be out for nine to 12 months. Maybe he’s gotten pregnant [or something]. Understand that as you wish.”

What do you make of these comments from the former UFC bantamweight champion? Do you want to see Petr Yan vs. Sean O’Malley 2?

Petr Yan Sean O'Malley UFC

