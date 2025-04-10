Max Holloway makes prediction for UFC 314 main event: ‘Only two ways’ it can go

By BJ Penn Staff - April 10, 2025

Max Holloway has made his prediction for the UFC 314 main event.

Max Holloway, UFC, MMA, UFC 314, Alexander Volkanovski, Diego Lopes

UFC 314 goes down this Saturday in Miami, Florida. The card will be headlined by a featherweight title fight, with former champion Alexander Volkanovski taking on surging contender Diego Lopes. The division’s belt is currently vacant, as Ilia Topuria dropped the title with plans to move up to lightweight.

Much like Volkanovski, Holloway is considered one of the greatest fighters in UFC featherweight history. In fact, he’s fought Volkanovski three times, though he lost by decision on each occasion.

Speaking on his YouTube channel ahead of UFC 314, Holloway made his prediction for Saturday’s featherweight title fight.

 

Max Holloway breaks down UFC 314 main event

In his mind, it’s essentially a two outcome fight.

The first option, Holloway believes, is that Volkanovski mixes it up to win a decision.

“There’s only two ways I see this fight going,” Holloway said. “If Alex is the winner, I see him being vintage Alex. Stick and move, pop shots, leg kicks, maybe grapple, maybe against the fence, some dirty boxing against the fence. [Then] he gets a decision, maybe a unanimous decision.”

If Diego wins, meanwhile, Holloway believes it will be quick and violent.

“If Diego wins, it’s within the first rounds,” he said. “I think Diego catches him [if he wins]. He comes at you at 100 miles per hour, bro.

“He’s like a crazy train. He’s like a train flying off the track. He comes running at you, punching you.”

Holloway then offered a final prediction — though he wasn’t confident.

“I think the most dangerous point of this fight is definitely the first two rounds for Volk — maybe three,” he said. “At the end of the day, I think Volk will recapture, but I can see Diego catching Volk.

“It’s MMA, we’ll see what happens.”

Holloway has not fought since he suffered a knockout loss to Topuria in his own bid to reclaim the featherweight title. Like Topuria, he now plans to move up to lightweight permanently.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

