Max Holloway makes prediction for UFC 314 main event: ‘Only two ways’ it can go

Max Holloway breaks down UFC 314 main event

In his mind, it’s essentially a two outcome fight.

The first option, Holloway believes, is that Volkanovski mixes it up to win a decision.

“There’s only two ways I see this fight going,” Holloway said. “If Alex is the winner, I see him being vintage Alex. Stick and move, pop shots, leg kicks, maybe grapple, maybe against the fence, some dirty boxing against the fence. [Then] he gets a decision, maybe a unanimous decision.”

If Diego wins, meanwhile, Holloway believes it will be quick and violent.

“If Diego wins, it’s within the first rounds,” he said. “I think Diego catches him [if he wins]. He comes at you at 100 miles per hour, bro.

“He’s like a crazy train. He’s like a train flying off the track. He comes running at you, punching you.”

Holloway then offered a final prediction — though he wasn’t confident.

“I think the most dangerous point of this fight is definitely the first two rounds for Volk — maybe three,” he said. “At the end of the day, I think Volk will recapture, but I can see Diego catching Volk.

“It’s MMA, we’ll see what happens.”

Holloway has not fought since he suffered a knockout loss to Topuria in his own bid to reclaim the featherweight title. Like Topuria, he now plans to move up to lightweight permanently.