Conor McGregor says he’s “interested” in Paddy Pimblett vs Michael Chandler at UFC 314 as he teases a comeback

Conor McGregor will be paying close attention to the UFC 314 co-main event.

McGregor has hinted at a potential comeback for years, but it has yet to come to fruition. Now, as Michael Chandler is set to take on Paddy Pimblett in the co-main event of UFC 314, McGregor says he’s interested in the fight as he could fight the winner in his comeback fight.

“I am interested in the Chandler/Pimblett fight this weekend,” McGregor wrote on Instagram while showing him hitting the pads.

Conor McGregor did look good on the pads, which hopefully means he will return to the Octagon soon. And, given that he coached TUF against Michael Chandler and was booked to fight him, it does make sense that he would look to fight ‘Iron’ if he does beat Pimblett.

But, if Pimblett beats Chandler at UFC 314, a fight between Paddy Pimblett and Conor McGregor would be one of the biggest fights to make in the UFC. So, it isn’t out of the question that McGregor does return and fight again, facing the winner of Pimblett vs Chandler at UFC 314 makes sense.