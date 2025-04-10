Conor McGregor says he’s “interested” in Paddy Pimblett vs Michael Chandler at UFC 314 as he teases a comeback

By Cole Shelton - April 10, 2025

Conor McGregor will be paying close attention to the UFC 314 co-main event.

Conor McGregor

McGregor has hinted at a potential comeback for years, but it has yet to come to fruition. Now, as Michael Chandler is set to take on Paddy Pimblett in the co-main event of UFC 314, McGregor says he’s interested in the fight as he could fight the winner in his comeback fight.

“I am interested in the Chandler/Pimblett fight this weekend,” McGregor wrote on Instagram while showing him hitting the pads.

Conor McGregor did look good on the pads, which hopefully means he will return to the Octagon soon. And, given that he coached TUF against Michael Chandler and was booked to fight him, it does make sense that he would look to fight ‘Iron’ if he does beat Pimblett.

But, if Pimblett beats Chandler at UFC 314, a fight between Paddy Pimblett and Conor McGregor would be one of the biggest fights to make in the UFC. So, it isn’t out of the question that McGregor does return and fight again, facing the winner of Pimblett vs Chandler at UFC 314 makes sense.

Dana White is hopeful Conor McGregor fights in the fall

Conor McGregor hasn’t fought since July of 2021, when he broke his leg against Dustin Poirier.

Since then, he has been rehabbing and was supposed to fight last year against Chandler but pulled out due to an injury. Now, as it approaches four years since his last fight, UFC CEO Dana White is hopeful

“Hopefully, Conor McGregor returns in the fall,” White said back in January.

However, McGregor’s timeline for a return has been pushed back. As in late 2024, the goal was for McGregor to fight in early 2025, but that is no longer the case.

“Let me tell you this, I was the one this year saying I don’t think he’s going to fight this year, amid all the talk and everything else,” White said in September. “Conor McGregor will fight next year, early 2025.”

Conor McGregor is 22-6 as a pro and coming off back-to-back losses to Dustin Poirier.

Max Holloway, UFC, MMA, UFC 314, Alexander Volkanovski, Diego Lopes

Max Holloway makes prediction for UFC 314 main event: 'Only two ways' it can go

BJ Penn Staff - April 10, 2025
Patricio
UFC

Patricio Pitbull admits fighting for the UFC feels 'different’ than Bellator

BJ Penn Staff - April 10, 2025

There are a lot of reasons to be excited for this Saturday’s UFC 314 card in Miami. For hardcore fans, one of the most anticipated features of the card will be the UFC debut of Bellator legend Patricio Pitbull.

Jim Miller, UFC, MMA
UFC

MMA legend Jim Miller made a special request for his final UFC fights

BJ Penn Staff - April 10, 2025

Jim Miller will return to action against Chase Hooper at UFC 314 this Saturday in Miami. While the two lightweights will meet in one of the first bouts of the night, the stands inside the host Kaseya Center should be full of fans by they time they enter the cage.

Conor McGregor, UFC, MMA, Mauricio Ruffy
Mauricio Ruffy

Rising UFC contender wants Conor McGregor to help him ‘put an end to Islam Makhachev’

BJ Penn Staff - April 10, 2025

UFC lightweight prospect Mauricio Ruffy has his eyes on Islam Makhachev and the lightweight title. He is still not quite in title contention yet, but when he gets there, he plans to ask Conor McGregor for help beating the Russian.

Israel Adesanya
Israel Adesanya

Israel Adesanya shares shocking prediction for UFC 314 main card fight

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 10, 2025

Israel Adesanya has made a prediction for one marquee fight on the UFC 314 card, and it’ll be surprising to many fight fans.

Jon Jones

Jon Jones' UFC rival reignites beef amid heated argument over their first fight

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 10, 2025
Alexander Volkanovski
UFC

Alexander Volkanovski not worried about title 'curse' ahead of UFC 314

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 10, 2025

Alexander Volkanovski plans on defying the odds to become a two-time UFC Featherweight Champion.

Michael Chandler, Patricio Pitbull
Patricio "Pitbull" Freire

Patricio Pitbull decides to end Michael Chandler feud following recent apology

Harry Kettle - April 10, 2025

UFC newcomer Patricio Pitbull has decided to put an end to his rivalry with Michael Chandler following a recent apology.

Leon Edwards
UFC

Leon Edwards breaks silence following UFC London defeat against Sean Brady

Harry Kettle - April 10, 2025

Former UFC champion Leon Edwards has broken his silence following his lopsided defeat at the hands of Sean Brady.

Bryce Mitchell UFC 296
Jean Silva

Bryce Mitchell encourages fans to “bet the farm” on him winning at UFC 314: “Make a tremendous amount of money off me”

Harry Kettle - April 10, 2025

UFC fighter Bryce Mitchell has encouraged fans to bet a large amount on him defeating Jean Silva at UFC 314.