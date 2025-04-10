Conor McGregor says he’s “interested” in Paddy Pimblett vs Michael Chandler at UFC 314 as he teases a comeback
Conor McGregor will be paying close attention to the UFC 314 co-main event.
McGregor has hinted at a potential comeback for years, but it has yet to come to fruition. Now, as Michael Chandler is set to take on Paddy Pimblett in the co-main event of UFC 314, McGregor says he’s interested in the fight as he could fight the winner in his comeback fight.
“I am interested in the Chandler/Pimblett fight this weekend,” McGregor wrote on Instagram while showing him hitting the pads.
Conor McGregor did look good on the pads, which hopefully means he will return to the Octagon soon. And, given that he coached TUF against Michael Chandler and was booked to fight him, it does make sense that he would look to fight ‘Iron’ if he does beat Pimblett.
But, if Pimblett beats Chandler at UFC 314, a fight between Paddy Pimblett and Conor McGregor would be one of the biggest fights to make in the UFC. So, it isn’t out of the question that McGregor does return and fight again, facing the winner of Pimblett vs Chandler at UFC 314 makes sense.
Dana White is hopeful Conor McGregor fights in the fall
Conor McGregor hasn’t fought since July of 2021, when he broke his leg against Dustin Poirier.
Since then, he has been rehabbing and was supposed to fight last year against Chandler but pulled out due to an injury. Now, as it approaches four years since his last fight, UFC CEO Dana White is hopeful
“Hopefully, Conor McGregor returns in the fall,” White said back in January.
However, McGregor’s timeline for a return has been pushed back. As in late 2024, the goal was for McGregor to fight in early 2025, but that is no longer the case.
“Let me tell you this, I was the one this year saying I don’t think he’s going to fight this year, amid all the talk and everything else,” White said in September. “Conor McGregor will fight next year, early 2025.”
Conor McGregor is 22-6 as a pro and coming off back-to-back losses to Dustin Poirier.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Conor McGregor UFC