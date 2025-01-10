Tommy Fury becomes the latest influencer boxer to callout Conor McGregor: “Fight the man who’s beaten them all”

By Josh Evanoff - January 9, 2025

Tommy Fury has become the latest influencer fighter to call for a boxing match with Conor McGregor.

Tommy Fury, Conor McGregor

It’s no secret that ‘The Notorious’ is on the hunt for a return to the boxing ring. While Conor McGregor hasn’t competed in the octagon since a stoppage loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021, he’s vowed to return. However, before fighting in the cage, the Irishman seemingly wants to face an influencer.

Last month, reports emerged about a potential Conor McGregor vs. Logan Paul boxing match. While ‘The Maverick’ isn’t as experienced as his brother Jake, he currently holds a 1-1 professional record. Furthermore, Paul previously scored a lopsided win over McGregor’s training partner Dillon Danis in 2023.

Despite reports about a $250 million payday for each man, talk around Conor McGregor and Logan Paul has slowed. Earlier this week, the influencer-turned-fighter seemingly cast doubt on the boxing match, stating that he’s fully committed to performing in the WWE. Quickly, rumors spread that McGregor would face KSI instead.

RELATED: REPORT | SAUDI ARABIA, UFC AND TKO GROUP SET TO CREATE NEW PROFESSIONAL BOXING LEAGUE

Tommy Fury becomes the latest influencer to call for a boxing match with Conor McGregor

As of now, Conor McGregor hasn’t commented on rumors that he could face ‘The Nightmare’ next. However, ‘The Notorious’ has now received an offer from yet another influencer fighter, Tommy Fury. The younger brother of Tyson Fury currently holds a 10-0 undefeated record inside the boxing ring.

However, Tommy Fury is largely known for his fights against influencers Jake Paul and KSI. In February 2023, ‘TNT’ scored a dominant decision victory over ‘The Problem Child’, to hand the YouTuber his first loss. In October of that year, Fury then handed ‘The Nightmare’ a unanimous decision defeat as well.

As of now, ‘The Notorious’ hasn’t responded to Tommy Fury. For what it’s worth, the latter is fresh off a fight cancelation against former UFC middleweight contender Darren Till. Fury famously pulled out of the bout, due to the threat that ‘The Gorilla’ could kick him. One would assume a boxing match with Conor McGregor would run the same risks.

What do you make of these comments from the influencer-turned-boxing star? Do you want to see Tommy Fury vs. Conor McGregor?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Boxing News Conor McGregor Tommy Fury

Related

Usman Nurmagomedov, Conor McGregor

Usman Nurmagomedov unbothered by Conor McGregor's threat to corner Paul Hughes in Bellator title fight: "I'll smash them both"

Josh Evanoff - January 9, 2025
Roy Jones Jr
Roy Jones Jr.

Roy Jones Jr. issues statement regarding possible Jake Paul fight

Harry Kettle - January 9, 2025

Heavyweight boxing legend Roy Jones Jr has issued a statement regarding a possible fight with Jake Paul.

Dana White, Turki Alalshikh
UFC

REPORT | Saudi Arabia, UFC and TKO Group set to create new professional boxing league

Josh Evanoff - January 8, 2025

According to a recent report, Saudi Arabia’s PIF, and the UFC could announce a boxing league as soon as this month.

Conor McGregor, KSI
Conor McGregor

KSI offers to fight Conor McGregor as Logan Paul appears unavailable due to WWE schedule: "I'm very down"

Josh Evanoff - January 8, 2025

It appears that Conor McGregor could meet KSI, and not Logan Paul, in the boxing ring next.

Eddie Alvarez Conor McGregor
Eddie Alvarez

Eddie Alvarez reflects on infamous UFC title loss to Conor McGregor: "I didn't show up"

Josh Evanoff - January 6, 2025

Over eight years removed from UFC 205, Eddie Alvarez is still frustrated by his loss to Conor McGregor.

Eddie Hearn

Eddie Hearn says time is running out on lucrative boxing match: 'It's so tedious at times'

Fernando Quiles - January 6, 2025
Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson
Jake Paul

UFC legend slams Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson boxing match

Harry Kettle - January 6, 2025

A UFC legend has taken the time to slam the boxing match between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson, noting that it made him want to vomit.

Tyson Fury Anthony Joshua
Boxing News

Former UFC title challenger slams Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua talk: '5 Years too late'

Fernando Quiles - January 5, 2025

One ex-UFC title challenger believes the ship has sailed on Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua.

Conor McGregor BKFC
Khabib Nurmagomedov

Conor McGregor scolds Irish MMA fighters who praised Khabib Nurmagomedov prior to harsh comments

Fernando Quiles - January 5, 2025

Conor McGregor didn’t hold back on Irish fighters for singing the praises of Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Conor McGregor David Feldman
Conor McGregor

BKFC owner David Feldman reacts to Conor McGregor's scathing rant on DAZN following mishap

Fernando Quiles - January 3, 2025

BKFC owner David Feldman has shared his reaction to Conor McGregor going off on the DAZN streaming service.