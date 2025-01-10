Tommy Fury becomes the latest influencer boxer to callout Conor McGregor: “Fight the man who’s beaten them all”

Tommy Fury has become the latest influencer fighter to call for a boxing match with Conor McGregor.

It’s no secret that ‘The Notorious’ is on the hunt for a return to the boxing ring. While Conor McGregor hasn’t competed in the octagon since a stoppage loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021, he’s vowed to return. However, before fighting in the cage, the Irishman seemingly wants to face an influencer.

Last month, reports emerged about a potential Conor McGregor vs. Logan Paul boxing match. While ‘The Maverick’ isn’t as experienced as his brother Jake, he currently holds a 1-1 professional record. Furthermore, Paul previously scored a lopsided win over McGregor’s training partner Dillon Danis in 2023.

Despite reports about a $250 million payday for each man, talk around Conor McGregor and Logan Paul has slowed. Earlier this week, the influencer-turned-fighter seemingly cast doubt on the boxing match, stating that he’s fully committed to performing in the WWE. Quickly, rumors spread that McGregor would face KSI instead.

@TheNotoriousMMA don’t waste your time with beaten fighters. Fight the man who’s beaten them all and still has his 0. I’ll be waiting 📞… https://t.co/yXQZ7yPWUu — Tommy Fury (@tommytntfury) January 9, 2025

Tommy Fury becomes the latest influencer to call for a boxing match with Conor McGregor

As of now, Conor McGregor hasn’t commented on rumors that he could face ‘The Nightmare’ next. However, ‘The Notorious’ has now received an offer from yet another influencer fighter, Tommy Fury. The younger brother of Tyson Fury currently holds a 10-0 undefeated record inside the boxing ring.

However, Tommy Fury is largely known for his fights against influencers Jake Paul and KSI. In February 2023, ‘TNT’ scored a dominant decision victory over ‘The Problem Child’, to hand the YouTuber his first loss. In October of that year, Fury then handed ‘The Nightmare’ a unanimous decision defeat as well.

As of now, ‘The Notorious’ hasn’t responded to Tommy Fury. For what it’s worth, the latter is fresh off a fight cancelation against former UFC middleweight contender Darren Till. Fury famously pulled out of the bout, due to the threat that ‘The Gorilla’ could kick him. One would assume a boxing match with Conor McGregor would run the same risks.

What do you make of these comments from the influencer-turned-boxing star? Do you want to see Tommy Fury vs. Conor McGregor?