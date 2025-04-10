Jon Jones’ UFC rival reignites beef amid heated argument over their first fight

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 10, 2025

Jon Jones’ beef with a former rival is alive and well.

Jon Jones

Jones has fought a slew of fellow legends inside the Octagon throughout the years. “Bones” has beaten the likes of Stipe Miocic, Daniel Cormier, Quinton “Rampage” Jackson, Lyoto Machida, Mauricio “Shogun” Rua, and Rashad Evans to name a few. While Jones has been mostly dominant throughout his Hall of Fame worthy career, he did have close encounters with some surprising names.

Dominick Reyes was one contender who gave Jones a run for his money in “Bones'” final light heavyweight fight.

RELATED: JON JONES SHARES SOME ADVICE FOR DOMINICK REYES FOLLOWING RECENT CRITICISM: “THE SOONER YOU ACCEPT THAT, THE BETTER ATHLETE YOU’LL BECOME”

Reyes Thinks Jones Fight Still Haunts ‘Bones’

When Reyes dropped a unanimous decision to Jones in early 2020, there was much debate over whether or not “The Devastator” should’ve had his hand raised. It’s led to both Reyes and Jones engaging in social media banter over their five-year-old fight. Speaking to reporters during a UFC 314 media day session, Reyes shared his belief that the fight remains on Jones’ mind (via MMAJunkie).

“In regards to Jon Jones, we’re locked in this moment of time, in history, forever – whether he likes it or not,” Reyes said. “That’s just the bottom line.

“It was a legendary fight. It’ll go down in history as a legendary performance by myself, and he’s not happy that people forever are going to say that he didn’t win that fight. Whatever he has to say is what he has to say, but I know who I am, what I am, and what happened, and that’s the end of that.”

While Reyes hasn’t been able to win championship gold, not all hope is lost. He has a chance to bounce back in the top 10 UFC light heavyweight rankings when he meets Nikita Krylov at UFC 314 on Saturday night.

