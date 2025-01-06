Henry Cejudo vs. Song Yadong targeted for UFC Seattle in February

By Josh Evanoff - January 6, 2025

A bout between bantamweight contenders Henry Cejudo and Song Yadong is being targeted for UFC Seattle.

Henry Cejudo vs Song Yadong

‘Triple C’ hasn’t been seen since his clash with Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 298 last February. The bout was just Henry Cejudo’s second since ending his retirement the previous year to face Aljamain Sterling. Sadly for the former two-weight champion, ‘The Machine’ largely dominated down the stretch of their bantamweight contest to secure a decision win.

Almost a year on from that loss, Henry Cejudo is reportedly close to making a return. As first reported by Kevin K on X, and later MMA Fighting, the former UFC champion is close to signing a deal to face Song Yadong next month. While the 37-year-old teased a potential return to flyweight to face Alexandre Pantoja, he’s instead decided to stay at 135 pounds.

For his part, ‘The Kung Fu Kid’ hasn’t been seen since a clash with former champion Petr Yan last March. While Song Yadong put forth a spirited effort against ‘No Mercy’ at UFC 299, he was handed a unanimous decision loss. Almost a year on from that defeat, the 27-year-old will face another former champion in the form of Henry Cejudo.

RELATED: FORMER UFC CHAMPION CAIN VELASQUEZ SIGNS WITH GLOBAL FIGHT LEAGUE AS TEAM MANAGER

As of now, it’s unknown if Henry Cejudo vs. Song Yadong will headline next month’s event from Seattle. However, the UFC Fight Night card is being built up quite well. As of now, the card features several other high-profile bouts, including the return of heavyweight contender Curtis Blaydes against Rizvan Kuniev.

The UFC Seattle undercard also features the return of longtime contender Edson Barboza. Next month, the Brazilian striker will look to rebound from a loss to Lerone Murphy against the rising Steve Garcia. ‘Mean Machine’ enters the bout riding one of the most impressive win streaks in the UFC, winning his last five bouts by knockout.

UFC Seattle also features a massive middleweight tilt between Brendan Allen and Anthony Hernandez. ‘All In’ had a seven-fight win streak snapped by Nassourdine Imavov in September. Meanwhile, ‘Fluffy’ enters the bout riding a six-fight winning streak, last beating Michel Pereira in October.

What do you make of this UFC Seattle fight announcement? Who do you have winning next month? Henry Cejudo or Song Yadong?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

