Alexandre Pantoja remains skeptical of Henry Cejudo potentially moving back down to flyweight: “He’s a legend, but he’s too big”
Henry Cejudo has teased a potential move back to the flyweight division, but Alexandre Pantoja isn’t buying it.
Pantoja is the reigning UFC flyweight champion. He’s set to welcome former RIZIN star Kai Asakura at the UFC 310 pay-per-view in Las Vegas on December 7th. While Pantoja has to focus on the task at hand, he was recently asked about the possibility of Cejudo popping back into the 125-pound division.
Pantoja is not convinced.
Alexandre Pantoja Doubts Henry Cejudo Returns to Flyweight
During an interview with Danny Segura of MMAJunkie, Alexandre Pantoja poked some fun at the thought of Henry Cejudo making a return to flyweight.
“When you go to the surgery doctor, yeah, he needs (liposuction) to make the weight,” Pantoja told MMA Junkie jokingly. “I don’t think he can make the weight again. He’s too big.”
Pantoja actually has respect for what Cejudo has accomplished. He was once a two-division UFC champion, holding both the flyweight and bantamweight titles. Pantoja certainly wouldn’t be opposed to fighting “Triple C” in the future.
“I’d love the opportunity,” Pantoja said. “If Cejudo can do that, I’ll give him five pounds to fight. It will be a dream to fight with Cejudo, of course. He’s a legend.”
Cejudo’s coach, Eric Albarracin, recently told Ariel Helwani that his fighter is serious about potentially moving back down to 125 pounds.
“I think I have a fighter that might go down to 125, you already know who he is. Triple C!” Albarracin said of Cejudo. “He’s never left. He’s coming back to save the division once again. Hopefully…
“I’d like to see him get one fight at [135lbs]. I know Dominick Cruz wants to fight him and they still have that rivalry. I’d like to see him fight Dominick Cruz and see what happens after that.”
Time will tell if Cejudo would actually go through with the weight cut at this stage in his career.
