Alexandre Pantoja remains skeptical of Henry Cejudo potentially moving back down to flyweight: “He’s a legend, but he’s too big”

“I’d love the opportunity,” Pantoja said. “If Cejudo can do that, I’ll give him five pounds to fight. It will be a dream to fight with Cejudo, of course. He’s a legend.”

Cejudo’s coach, Eric Albarracin, recently told Ariel Helwani that his fighter is serious about potentially moving back down to 125 pounds.

“I think I have a fighter that might go down to 125, you already know who he is. Triple C!” Albarracin said of Cejudo. “He’s never left. He’s coming back to save the division once again. Hopefully…

“I’d like to see him get one fight at [135lbs]. I know Dominick Cruz wants to fight him and they still have that rivalry. I’d like to see him fight Dominick Cruz and see what happens after that.”

Time will tell if Cejudo would actually go through with the weight cut at this stage in his career.