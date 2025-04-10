Alexander Volkanovski not worried about title ‘curse’ ahead of UFC 314

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 10, 2025

Alexander Volkanovski plans on defying the odds to become a two-time UFC Featherweight Champion.

Alexander Volkanovski

Volkanovski will be fighting for the vacant 145-pound gold in the main event of UFC 314 on Saturday night. He’ll share the Octagon with Diego Lopes inside Kaseya Center in Miami. No former champion coming off back-to-back finishing losses has reclaimed UFC gold, not including the interim title.

Fans online also like to talk about the UFC title “curse” when fighters reach a certain age, but Volkanovski feels he won’t let anything stand in his way from becoming the featherweight king again.

RELATED: UFC 314 | PRO FIGHTERS MAKE THEIR PICKS FOR ALEXANDER VOLKANOVSKI VS DIEGO LOPES TITLE FIGHT

Alexander Volkanovski Fighting For Legacy

Speaking to reporters during a UFC 314 media day scrum, Alexander Volkanovski admitted he’s in unfamiliar territory. He knows how much a win would add to his already legendary career (via MMAJunkie).

“I’ve never been in this situation before,” Volkanovski said. “I’ve never come off such a big break. I’ve never come off two losses. So, it’s definitely the biggest fight of my career. Everyone’s gonna go, ‘Oh, yeah, you’ve done enough.’ But I haven’t. I can do a lot more and it starts this weekend. “It’s starts on Saturday with this new title reign. When you talk about legacy, it doesn’t get much bigger than this. The comeback is going to be real. This is sh*t people write books about and movies about.”

Volkanovski is coming off knockout losses to UFC Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev and the soon-to-be former UFC featherweight titleholder Ilia Topuria. “The Great” has had some time to heal, and he’s hoping it will be enough to withstand the striking skills of Lopes on Saturday.

As it stands now, Volkanovski’s accolades are worthy of the UFC Hall of Fame. A second UFC title run late in his career may earn him a gold jacket even sooner.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Alex Volkanovski UFC

Related

Michael Chandler, Patricio Pitbull

Patricio Pitbull decides to end Michael Chandler feud following recent apology

Harry Kettle - April 10, 2025
Leon Edwards
UFC

Leon Edwards breaks silence following UFC London defeat against Sean Brady

Harry Kettle - April 10, 2025

Former UFC champion Leon Edwards has broken his silence following his lopsided defeat at the hands of Sean Brady.

Bryce Mitchell UFC 296
Jean Silva

Bryce Mitchell encourages fans to “bet the farm” on him winning at UFC 314: “Make a tremendous amount of money off me”

Harry Kettle - April 10, 2025

UFC fighter Bryce Mitchell has encouraged fans to bet a large amount on him defeating Jean Silva at UFC 314.

Diana Belbita
UFC

Three more UFC fighters released from their contracts with the promotion

Harry Kettle - April 9, 2025

Diana Belbita, SeungWoo Choi and Istela Nunes have all been removed from the official UFC roster, as per sources close to Guilherme Cruz.

GFL Global Fight League
UFC

GFL cancels first two events, future of promotion up in the air

Cole Shelton - April 9, 2025

The GFL has canceled its first two events, and the future of the promotion is very much in doubt.

Jim Miller

Jim Miller plans to force Chase Hooper to fight him at UFC 314: "I'm going out there to fight him and make it a Jim Miller fight"

Cole Shelton - April 9, 2025
Paddy Pimblett
Paddy Pimblett

Paddy Pimblett plans to speak to the ref about "dirty" Michael Chandler ahead of UFC 314 fight: "I hope I get a good ref"

Cole Shelton - April 9, 2025

Paddy Pimblett admits he is worried about Michael Chandler and his dirty antics ahead of their UFC 314 fight.

Michael Chandler, Paddy Pimblett
Michael Chandler

UFC 314 | Pro fighters make their picks for Michael Chandler vs Paddy Pimblett

Cole Shelton - April 9, 2025

In the co-main event of UFC 314, a pivotal five-round lightweight bout takes place as Michael Chandler takes on Paddy Pimblett. Heading into the fight, Chandler is a +124 underdog, while the Brit is a -160 favorite on FanDuel.

Jean Silva
Jean Silva

Jean Silva believes Bryce Mitchell will retire after the beating he receives at UFC 314: "He's going to have some brain damage"

Cole Shelton - April 9, 2025

Jean Silva thinks he could end Bryce Mitchell’s career at UFC 314 on Saturday.

Israel Adesanya and Eugene Bareman
UFC

Israel Adesanya's coach unsure of former UFC champion's future in MMA

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 9, 2025

The future of Israel Adesanya inside the Octagon is unclear.