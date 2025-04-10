Israel Adesanya shares shocking prediction for UFC 314 main card fight

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 10, 2025

Israel Adesanya has made a prediction for one marquee fight on the UFC 314 card, and it’ll be surprising to many fight fans.

Israel Adesanya

The event is scheduled to take place on Saturday night. Kaseya Center in Miami will play host to the UFC’s fourth pay-per-view of 2025. Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes will trade leather for the vacant UFC Featherweight Championship. There will also be a lightweight clash between Michael Chandler and Paddy Pimblett. Patricio “Pitbull” Freire makes his UFC debut against Yair Rodriguez in a pivotal featherweight bout.

Another highly anticipated fight is a grudge match between Jean Silva and Bryce Mitchell.

RELATED: JEAN SILVA BELIEVES BRYCE MITCHELL WILL RETIRE AFTER THE BEATING HE RECEIVES AT UFC 314: “HE’S GOING TO HAVE SOME BRAIN DAMAGE”

Adesanya Picks Mitchell Over Silva

In a new video posted on his YouTube channel, Israel Adesanya shared his picks for UFC 314. While fans and oddsmakers appear to be leaning towards Jean Silva walking out of Miami with a win, Adesanya thinks it’ll be Bryce Mitchell who emerges victorious.

“I’m going to go Bryce because of the experience, but I would not be surprised if Jean goes in there and just f***ing does work,” Adesanya said. “Bryce, good striker, but sometimes when he can’t manage the distance properly, he starts to shoot from a distance that isn’t really going to get success. Jean, I love the way he manages his distance, and he’s able to just find it.

“There’s a little bit of beef; it’s kind of cool to see because it’s going to get them heated up, but just off experience I’m going to go Bryce because he’s been in there with some of the best. Even though he lost, it’s his experience, and Bryce is no joke, man. I wouldn’t be surprised if Jean takes this one, but official bet, I’m going to go Bryce Mitchell. I’m going to go decision.”

Silva has been on a 12-fight tear. He hasn’t lost a bout since April 2018. Following an impressive showing on “Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series,” The Fighting Nerds standout earned a UFC contract and he has gone 4-0 under the promotion.

Following a brutal knockout loss to Josh Emmett, Mitchell rebounded with a finish over Kron Gracie. Silva is an entirely different opponent, and Mitchell will need to be sharp on fight night. As Adesanya mentioned, Mitchell does have experience having fought the likes of Ilia Topuria, Dan Ige, Edson Barboza, and Emmett.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Bryce Mitchell Israel Adesanya Jean Silva UFC

Related

Jon Jones

Jon Jones' UFC rival reignites beef amid heated argument over their first fight

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 10, 2025
Alexander Volkanovski
UFC

Alexander Volkanovski not worried about title 'curse' ahead of UFC 314

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 10, 2025

Alexander Volkanovski plans on defying the odds to become a two-time UFC Featherweight Champion.

Michael Chandler, Patricio Pitbull
Patricio "Pitbull" Freire

Patricio Pitbull decides to end Michael Chandler feud following recent apology

Harry Kettle - April 10, 2025

UFC newcomer Patricio Pitbull has decided to put an end to his rivalry with Michael Chandler following a recent apology.

Leon Edwards
UFC

Leon Edwards breaks silence following UFC London defeat against Sean Brady

Harry Kettle - April 10, 2025

Former UFC champion Leon Edwards has broken his silence following his lopsided defeat at the hands of Sean Brady.

Bryce Mitchell UFC 296
Jean Silva

Bryce Mitchell encourages fans to “bet the farm” on him winning at UFC 314: “Make a tremendous amount of money off me”

Harry Kettle - April 10, 2025

UFC fighter Bryce Mitchell has encouraged fans to bet a large amount on him defeating Jean Silva at UFC 314.

Diana Belbita

Three more UFC fighters released from their contracts with the promotion

Harry Kettle - April 9, 2025
GFL Global Fight League
UFC

GFL cancels first two events, future of promotion up in the air

Cole Shelton - April 9, 2025

The GFL has canceled its first two events, and the future of the promotion is very much in doubt.

Jim Miller
Exclusive MMA Interviews

Jim Miller plans to force Chase Hooper to fight him at UFC 314: "I'm going out there to fight him and make it a Jim Miller fight"

Cole Shelton - April 9, 2025

Jim Miller is eager to share the Octagon with Chase Hooper.

Paddy Pimblett
Paddy Pimblett

Paddy Pimblett plans to speak to the ref about "dirty" Michael Chandler ahead of UFC 314 fight: "I hope I get a good ref"

Cole Shelton - April 9, 2025

Paddy Pimblett admits he is worried about Michael Chandler and his dirty antics ahead of their UFC 314 fight.

Michael Chandler, Paddy Pimblett
Michael Chandler

UFC 314 | Pro fighters make their picks for Michael Chandler vs Paddy Pimblett

Cole Shelton - April 9, 2025

In the co-main event of UFC 314, a pivotal five-round lightweight bout takes place as Michael Chandler takes on Paddy Pimblett. Heading into the fight, Chandler is a +124 underdog, while the Brit is a -160 favorite on FanDuel.