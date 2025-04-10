Israel Adesanya shares shocking prediction for UFC 314 main card fight

Adesanya Picks Mitchell Over Silva

In a new video posted on his YouTube channel, Israel Adesanya shared his picks for UFC 314. While fans and oddsmakers appear to be leaning towards Jean Silva walking out of Miami with a win, Adesanya thinks it’ll be Bryce Mitchell who emerges victorious.

“I’m going to go Bryce because of the experience, but I would not be surprised if Jean goes in there and just f***ing does work,” Adesanya said. “Bryce, good striker, but sometimes when he can’t manage the distance properly, he starts to shoot from a distance that isn’t really going to get success. Jean, I love the way he manages his distance, and he’s able to just find it.

“There’s a little bit of beef; it’s kind of cool to see because it’s going to get them heated up, but just off experience I’m going to go Bryce because he’s been in there with some of the best. Even though he lost, it’s his experience, and Bryce is no joke, man. I wouldn’t be surprised if Jean takes this one, but official bet, I’m going to go Bryce Mitchell. I’m going to go decision.”

Silva has been on a 12-fight tear. He hasn’t lost a bout since April 2018. Following an impressive showing on “Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series,” The Fighting Nerds standout earned a UFC contract and he has gone 4-0 under the promotion.

Following a brutal knockout loss to Josh Emmett, Mitchell rebounded with a finish over Kron Gracie. Silva is an entirely different opponent, and Mitchell will need to be sharp on fight night. As Adesanya mentioned, Mitchell does have experience having fought the likes of Ilia Topuria, Dan Ige, Edson Barboza, and Emmett.