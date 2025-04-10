Patricio Pitbull admits fighting for the UFC feels ‘different’ than Bellator

There are a lot of reasons to be excited for this Saturday’s UFC 314 card in Miami. For hardcore fans, one of the most anticipated features of the card will be the UFC debut of Bellator legend Patricio Pitbull.

Pitbull, 37, is probably the greatest fighter in Bellator history, having reigned as both the featherweight and lightweight champion over the course of his many years with the promotion.

However, after Bellator was bought by the PFL, he was one of the first fighters to express interest in jumping ship and moving to the UFC.

Before long, he was signed. It was later announced that he would make his debut against former interim featherweight champion Yair Rodriguez at UFC 314.

While Pitbull has yet to have his first UFC fight, he is already feeling a difference being part of the promotion. He opened up on the career move while speaking with the media ahead of his UFC 314 fight.