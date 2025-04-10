Patricio Pitbull admits fighting for the UFC feels ‘different’ than Bellator

By BJ Penn Staff - April 10, 2025

There are a lot of reasons to be excited for this Saturday’s UFC 314 card in Miami. For hardcore fans, one of the most anticipated features of the card will be the UFC debut of Bellator legend Patricio Pitbull.

Pitbull, 37, is probably the greatest fighter in Bellator history, having reigned as both the featherweight and lightweight champion over the course of his many years with the promotion.

However, after Bellator was bought by the PFL, he was one of the first fighters to express interest in jumping ship and moving to the UFC.

Before long, he was signed. It was later announced that he would make his debut against former interim featherweight champion Yair Rodriguez at UFC 314.

While Pitbull has yet to have his first UFC fight, he is already feeling a difference being part of the promotion. He opened up on the career move while speaking with the media ahead of his UFC 314 fight.

Patricio Pitbull always wanted to move to the UFC

“I’ve had some good experiences in my career,” he said. “Bellator, [and] RIZIN in Japan is a big show. Being in the UFC is different.”

Pitbull is clearly grateful for the time he spent in Bellator. However, he admitted that he always hoped he would eventually move to the UFC.

“I’ve been waiting for this moment all my career,” he said. “I’m very happy with that.”

Pitbull has not fought since March of 2024, when he battered UFC veteran Jeremy Kennedy to a TKO win. The win occurred at one of the final Bellator cards. It separated him from a shock knockout loss to Chihiro Suzuki in the RIZIN ring, and a decision loss to Sergio Pettis. The fight with Pettis was contested at bantamweight. It marked Pitbull’s attempt to become one of just a handful of three-division champs in MMA history. Unfortunately it didn’t go his way.

How do you think Patricio Pitbull will do in the UFC?

