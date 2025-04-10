MMA legend Jim Miller made a special request for his final UFC fights

By BJ Penn Staff - April 10, 2025

Jim Miller will return to action against Chase Hooper at UFC 314 this Saturday in Miami. While the two lightweights will meet in one of the first bouts of the night, the stands inside the host Kaseya Center should be full of fans by they time they enter the cage.

Jim Miller, UFC, MMA

Hearing the fans cheering will be music to Miller’s ears.

In fact, the 41-year-old MMA legend specifically requested that the last few fights of his illustrious career occur in arenas, rather than in the quiet of the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, which can only accommodate a small crowd.

Only “big crowds” for Jim Miller

“The Apex is great,” Miller told the media before UFC 314, crediting the Las Vegas venue for allowing fighters to compete during the lockdowns of the pandemic. “It served a purpose. We got to fight, we got to make money and support our families during Covid and the lockdowns… I still got to fight.

“Fighting in a room this big, it’s not how the sport’s supposed to go down,” Miller added. “When I’m fighting, when the clock is ticking, I don’t really hear much [even in an arena]… In between rounds, I hear [the crowd]. I can still hear the crowd in between rounds in that first fight with [Joe] Lauzon. It was deafening.

“When I emailed [UFC matchmaker] Sean [Shelby] before this fight, to ask for it, [I said] I’ve got a couple left — five maximum — and I’d like them all to be in front of big crowds.

“Here we are.”

Jim Miller holds numerous records in the UFC, most notably the record for most fights and most wins, at 45 and 27 respectively. He has stated he would like to retire after 50 UFC fights, and hopefully score three more wins in that span, so he can retire with 30 UFC victories.

Regardless, his records are likely to stand the rest of time. Andrei Arlovski is in second place for both UFC fights and victories, at 42 and 23 respectively, and he is no longer signed with the promotion.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Jim Miller UFC

Related

Conor McGregor, UFC, MMA, Mauricio Ruffy

Rising UFC contender wants Conor McGregor to help him ‘put an end to Islam Makhachev’

BJ Penn Staff - April 10, 2025
Israel Adesanya
Israel Adesanya

Israel Adesanya shares shocking prediction for UFC 314 main card fight

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 10, 2025

Israel Adesanya has made a prediction for one marquee fight on the UFC 314 card, and it’ll be surprising to many fight fans.

Jon Jones
Jon Jones

Jon Jones' UFC rival reignites beef amid heated argument over their first fight

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 10, 2025

Jon Jones’ beef with a former rival is alive and well.

Alexander Volkanovski
UFC

Alexander Volkanovski not worried about title 'curse' ahead of UFC 314

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 10, 2025

Alexander Volkanovski plans on defying the odds to become a two-time UFC Featherweight Champion.

Michael Chandler, Patricio Pitbull
Patricio "Pitbull" Freire

Patricio Pitbull decides to end Michael Chandler feud following recent apology

Harry Kettle - April 10, 2025

UFC newcomer Patricio Pitbull has decided to put an end to his rivalry with Michael Chandler following a recent apology.

Leon Edwards

Leon Edwards breaks silence following UFC London defeat against Sean Brady

Harry Kettle - April 10, 2025
Bryce Mitchell UFC 296
Jean Silva

Bryce Mitchell encourages fans to “bet the farm” on him winning at UFC 314: “Make a tremendous amount of money off me”

Harry Kettle - April 10, 2025

UFC fighter Bryce Mitchell has encouraged fans to bet a large amount on him defeating Jean Silva at UFC 314.

Diana Belbita
UFC

Three more UFC fighters released from their contracts with the promotion

Harry Kettle - April 9, 2025

Diana Belbita, SeungWoo Choi and Istela Nunes have all been removed from the official UFC roster, as per sources close to Guilherme Cruz.

GFL Global Fight League
UFC

GFL cancels first two events, future of promotion up in the air

Cole Shelton - April 9, 2025

The GFL has canceled its first two events, and the future of the promotion is very much in doubt.

Jim Miller, UFC, MMA
Exclusive MMA Interviews

Jim Miller plans to force Chase Hooper to fight him at UFC 314: "I'm going out there to fight him and make it a Jim Miller fight"

Cole Shelton - April 9, 2025

Jim Miller is eager to share the Octagon with Chase Hooper.