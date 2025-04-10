Rising UFC contender wants Conor McGregor to help him ‘put an end to Islam Makhachev’

UFC lightweight prospect Mauricio Ruffy has his eyes on Islam Makhachev and the lightweight title. He is still not quite in title contention yet, but when he gets there, he plans to ask Conor McGregor for help beating the Russian.

Specifically, he hopes the Irish MMA star will serve as one of his cornermen in the potential title fight.

“One thing that I want is that when I’m ready to fight Islam Makhachev, when I go to fight him, I want to invite Conor McGregor to be in my corner, so it’s us against the Russians,” Ruffy told MMA Junkie. “I want Conor McGregor there. I want Conor McGregor there and to be up close and taste the victory for when I beat the Russians. Khabib is going to be there of course, so I want Conor McGregor to be there as part of my corner as well for when I defeat the Russians and put an end to Islam Makhachev.”