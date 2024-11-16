Pro Boxers react after Jake Paul defeats Mike Tyson

Following the conclusion of tonight’s Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson bout, several pro boxers took to social media to share their thoughts on the contest.

Paul (11-1) and Tyson (50-7) squared off in a professional boxing match scheduled for eight two-minute rounds this evening at Cowboys Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Jake Paul was returning to action for the first time since scoring a sixth-round TKO victory over Mike Perry this past July in Tampa Bay (see that here). That victory had marked ‘The Problem Child’s’ fourth in a row, as he had previously scored first-round knockout victories over Andre August and Ryan Bourland, as well as a unanimous decision win over UFC legend Nate Diaz.

Meanwhile, Mike Tyson was competing in professional boxing for the first time since suffering a defeat to Kevin McBride in June of 2005. ‘Iron Mike’ had competed in an exhibition bout against Roy Jones Jr. four years ago, a contest which was ultimately ruled a split draw.

Tonight’s ‘Paul vs. Tyson’ contest did not live up to most fans’ expectations. Although Tyson came out of the gate strong, he seemed to fade quickly after taking some shots from Jake Paul in round three. From there, ‘The Problem Child’ seemingly carried ‘Iron Mike’ until the final bell in Round 8.

Official Result: Jake Paul def. Mike Tyson by unanimous decision (80-72 x2, 79-73)

Check out how several different Pro Boxers reacted to ‘Paul vs. Tyson’ below:

Is it me or is Jake taking it easy like he normally do…. pic.twitter.com/N7DOht9yPi — Anthony PrettyBoy Taylor (@anthony_foreal) November 16, 2024

Does jake feel bad for mike? — Paul Malignaggi (@PaulMalignaggi) November 16, 2024

Post-fight reactions to Jake Paul defeating Mike Tyson:

No point of that fight — RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) November 16, 2024

I love Mike Tyson, but they giving him too much credit. He looked like trash, to train that long and only throw 97 punches the whole fight is crazy. I’m just glad he didn’t get hurt out there. — Terence Crawford (@terencecrawford) November 16, 2024

Props to Tyson for going 8* at 58 — Paul Malignaggi (@PaulMalignaggi) November 16, 2024

Jake Paul deserves no respect for that fight and any respect he had from the boxing community should be gone, no young boxer in the right mind would want to fight a 58 year old man. — KING CALLUM WALSH (@KINGCALLUMWALSH) November 16, 2024

‼️ Gervonta Davis blasting Jake Paul after he beat Mike Tyson… pic.twitter.com/5H1XDf3Sdb — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) November 16, 2024

Who would you like to see Jake Paul fight next following his unanimous decision victory over Mike Tyson this evening in Texas?