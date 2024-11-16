UFC Fighters react after Jake Paul defeats Mike Tyson

Several UFC fighters took to social media to share their respective reactions to tonight’s Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson bout.

Paul (11-1) and Tyson (50-7) squared off in a professional boxing match scheduled for eight two-minute rounds this evening at Cowboys Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Jake Paul was returning to action for the first time since scoring a sixth-round TKO victory over Mike Perry this past July in Tampa Bay (see that here). That victory had marked ‘The Problem Child’s’ fourth in a row, as he had previously scored first-round knockout victories over Andre August and Ryan Bourland, as well as a unanimous decision win over UFC legend Nate Diaz.

Meanwhile, Mike Tyson was competing in professional boxing for the first time since suffering a defeat to Kevin McBride in June of 2005. ‘Iron Mike’ had competed in an exhibition bout against Roy Jones Jr. four years ago, a contest which was ultimately ruled a split draw.

Tonight’s ‘Paul vs. Tyson’ contest did not live up to most fans’ expectations. Although Tyson came out of the gate strong, he seemed to fade quickly after taking some shots from Jake Paul in round three. From there, ‘The Problem Child’ seemingly carried ‘Iron Mike’ until the final bell in Round 8.

Official Result: Jake Paul def. Mike Tyson by unanimous decision (80-72 x2, 79-73)

Check out how several UFC fighters reacted to ‘Paul vs. Tyson’ below:

I’m getting ready to watch this Tyson vs Jake Paul fight like I’m watching someone cast a spell that I hope actually works.

And I don’t really believe in magic. But I want to believe. — Joe Rogan (@joerogan) November 16, 2024

A solid buttocks, nipples like cigars, knockout power. Mike is truly God’s creation! God bless Iron Mike! — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 16, 2024

My two fight bets this weekend! Tyson KO, Jones Stoppage. $1million double on @Duelbits #bestodds pic.twitter.com/xWRks32mZz — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 16, 2024

All of Tyson’s greatest hits were filmed on vhs and all of Paul’s hits were filmed on Snapchat and now we get to watch them both on Netflix. — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) November 16, 2024

It look like unc was limping for a sec or am I trippin 👀 — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) November 16, 2024

Is there not an adult present to stop this? He fell walking to ring. — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) November 16, 2024

Idk what the world thinks but Tyson looks ready! 👀👀#TysonPaul — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) November 16, 2024

Post-fight reactions to Jake Paul defeating Mike Tyson:

They could’ve at least made this fake BS entertaining. Circus! @jakepaul you’re a clown. Good money move though 🤣🤣🤣. Since scripted light sparring match. — Michael Johnson (@Menace155) November 16, 2024

I’m just happy I didn’t have to see og mike get knocked out 🙌🙌🙌 — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) November 16, 2024

Can’t keep tuning into this madness, happy Tyson got to make some money and didn’t get hurt but shittt — Arnold billy allen (@Arnoldbfa) November 16, 2024

🥹🥹🥹 I didn’t like that at all #TysonPaul — Valerie Loureda (@lolavicewwe) November 16, 2024

They are eyeing Prichard Colon for next opponent — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 16, 2024

