UFC Fighters react after Jake Paul defeats Mike Tyson

By Chris Taylor - November 15, 2024

Several UFC fighters took to social media to share their respective reactions to tonight’s Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson bout.

Paul (11-1) and Tyson (50-7) squared off in a professional boxing match scheduled for eight two-minute rounds this evening at Cowboys Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Jake Paul was returning to action for the first time since scoring a sixth-round TKO victory over Mike Perry this past July in Tampa Bay (see that here). That victory had marked ‘The Problem Child’s’ fourth in a row, as he had previously scored first-round knockout victories over Andre August and Ryan Bourland, as well as a unanimous decision win over UFC legend Nate Diaz.

Meanwhile, Mike Tyson was competing in professional boxing for the first time since suffering a defeat to Kevin McBride in June of 2005. ‘Iron Mike’ had competed in an exhibition bout against Roy Jones Jr. four years ago, a contest which was ultimately ruled a split draw.

Tonight’s ‘Paul vs. Tyson’ contest did not live up to most fans’ expectations. Although Tyson came out of the gate strong, he seemed to fade quickly after taking some shots from Jake Paul in round three. From there, ‘The Problem Child’ seemingly carried ‘Iron Mike’ until the final bell in Round 8.

Official Result: Jake Paul def. Mike Tyson by unanimous decision (80-72 x2, 79-73)

Check out how several UFC fighters reacted to ‘Paul vs. Tyson’ below:

Post-fight reactions to Jake Paul defeating Mike Tyson:

Who would you like to see Jake Paul fight next following his decision victory over Mike Tyson this evening in Texas?

