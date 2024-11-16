Shavkat Rakhmonov to face Ian Machado Garry in UFC 310 co-main event slot

Shavkat Rakhmonov is set to face Ian Machado Garry in the co-main event of UFC 310, UFC president Dana White has announced.

For a few weeks now, Shavkat Rakhmonov has been left to wait and wonder what his next fight will look like. The undefeated welterweight superstar was supposed to challenge Belal Muhammad for the UFC welterweight championship, but unfortunately, an injury has ruled Belal out of that contest.

Instead, a parade of other welterweights have been throwing their name into the hat for a chance at an interim title shot. Instead of an interim belt, though, we’ll be getting a number one contender fight.

The man he’ll be facing? Irish superstar Ian Machado Garry, as confirmed by Dana White.