Shavkat Rakhmonov to face Ian Machado Garry in UFC 310 co-main event slot

By Harry Kettle - November 16, 2024

Shavkat Rakhmonov is set to face Ian Machado Garry in the co-main event of UFC 310, UFC president Dana White has announced.

Shavkat Rakhmonov and Ian Machado Garry

For a few weeks now, Shavkat Rakhmonov has been left to wait and wonder what his next fight will look like. The undefeated welterweight superstar was supposed to challenge Belal Muhammad for the UFC welterweight championship, but unfortunately, an injury has ruled Belal out of that contest.

RELATED: Shavkat Rakhmonov laughs off Ian Garry’s talk of a future fight: “He can try and take my zero”

Instead, a parade of other welterweights have been throwing their name into the hat for a chance at an interim title shot. Instead of an interim belt, though, we’ll be getting a number one contender fight.

The man he’ll be facing? Irish superstar Ian Machado Garry, as confirmed by Dana White.

White confirms Rakhmonov vs Machado Garry

“The new co-main event is a five round number one contender fight at welterweight. Undefeated Shavkat Rakhmonov will now take on undefeated Ian Garry, who is moving over from the main event of Tampa a week later. Rakhmonov is 18-0 and has an unbelievable 100% finish rate with all 18 of his wins coming by finish. Ian Garry is a complete, all-around fighter who is also undefeated. 15-0, and he’s coming off of wins over Geoff Neal, Neil Magny, Michael Venom Page. These are two of the best young guys at 170 pounds, and the winner will fight Belal for the title early next year.”

Regardless of whether you love or hate this idea, there’s no denying that it’s going to be one hell of a fight.

What are your early expectations when it comes to Shavkat Rakhmonov vs Ian Machado Garry? Who do you believe is going to win, and do you think they will be able to go on and defeat Belal Muhammad to win the belt? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Ian Garry Shavkat Rakhmonov UFC

Related

Jon Jones and Dana White

Dana White lays out a plan for Jon Jones to get Alex Pereira fight after UFC 309

Cole Shelton - November 15, 2024
Jon Jones, Daniel Cormier
Jon Jones

VIDEO | Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier share a cordial back-and-forth ahead of UFC 309

Curtis Calhoun - November 15, 2024

Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier may never be friends after their heated UFC rivalry, but their cordiality is improving over time.

Jon Jones, Stipe Miocic
Jon Jones

Daniel Cormier reveals Stipe Miocic was heated backstage following press conference with Jon Jones: "He was so mad"

Josh Evanoff - November 15, 2024

According to UFC commentator Daniel Cormier, Stipe Miocic was pretty frustrated after his face-off with Jon Jones.

Stipe Miocic
Stipe Miocic

Dana White believes everybody is "overlooking" Stipe Miocic at UFC 309

Cole Shelton - November 15, 2024

Dana White thinks everybody is overlooking Stipe Miocic ahead of his UFC 309 fight against Jon Jones.

Paul Craig
Paul Craig

Paul Craig explains why he doesn't think Bo Nickal will shoot for takedowns at UFC 309: 'It's a silly move for him'

Fernando Quiles - November 15, 2024

Paul Craig isn’t convinced that Bo Nickal will be shooting for takedowns this Saturday.

Jon Jones Stipe Miocic

Jon Jones reveals why he refused to shake Stipe Miocic's hand during final UFC 309 pre-fight presser

Fernando Quiles - November 15, 2024
Jon Jones weigh-in
UFC

UFC 309 weigh-in results: Title fight official, one bout avoids cancellation following scale fail

Fernando Quiles - November 15, 2024

The UFC 309 weigh-ins are in the books, and the main event title fight is official.

Charles Oliveira, Ilia Topuria
Ilia Topuria

Charles Oliveira cautions Ilia Topuria against moving up to lightweight: “This is a very tough division”

Harry Kettle - November 15, 2024

Charles Oliveira has cautioned Ilia Topuria against moving up to lightweight as he continues to shine at featherweight.

Stipe Miocic, Jon Jones
Stipe Miocic

Video | Jon Jones sends warning to Stipe Miocic during intense UFC 309 staredown: “Don’t talk about my kids”

Harry Kettle - November 15, 2024

Jon Jones sent a warning to Stipe Miocic during their intense UFC 309 staredown after last night’s press conference.

UFC gloves
UFC

Dana White announces the UFC is permanently reverting back to old gloves: “There were a lot of complaints”

Harry Kettle - November 15, 2024

UFC president Dana White has announced that the promotion is moving back to their old gloves on a permanent basis.