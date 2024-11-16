Shavkat Rakhmonov to face Ian Machado Garry in UFC 310 co-main event slot
Shavkat Rakhmonov is set to face Ian Machado Garry in the co-main event of UFC 310, UFC president Dana White has announced.
For a few weeks now, Shavkat Rakhmonov has been left to wait and wonder what his next fight will look like. The undefeated welterweight superstar was supposed to challenge Belal Muhammad for the UFC welterweight championship, but unfortunately, an injury has ruled Belal out of that contest.
Instead, a parade of other welterweights have been throwing their name into the hat for a chance at an interim title shot. Instead of an interim belt, though, we’ll be getting a number one contender fight.
The man he’ll be facing? Irish superstar Ian Machado Garry, as confirmed by Dana White.
🚨 FIGHT NEWS 🚨
Ian Machado Garry ➡️ #UFC310 🆚 Shavkat Rakhmonov
Colby Covington ➡️ #UFCTampa 🆚 Joaquin Buckley
Per @danawhite 🗞️ pic.twitter.com/S97kKzZ0iP
— UFC on TNT Sports (@ufcontnt) November 16, 2024
White confirms Rakhmonov vs Machado Garry
“The new co-main event is a five round number one contender fight at welterweight. Undefeated Shavkat Rakhmonov will now take on undefeated Ian Garry, who is moving over from the main event of Tampa a week later. Rakhmonov is 18-0 and has an unbelievable 100% finish rate with all 18 of his wins coming by finish. Ian Garry is a complete, all-around fighter who is also undefeated. 15-0, and he’s coming off of wins over Geoff Neal, Neil Magny, Michael Venom Page. These are two of the best young guys at 170 pounds, and the winner will fight Belal for the title early next year.”
Regardless of whether you love or hate this idea, there’s no denying that it’s going to be one hell of a fight.
What are your early expectations when it comes to Shavkat Rakhmonov vs Ian Machado Garry? Who do you believe is going to win, and do you think they will be able to go on and defeat Belal Muhammad to win the belt? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!