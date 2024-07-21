Jake Paul stops Mike Perry in Round 6 (Video)

Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry takes place tonight live from Amalie Arena in Tampa Bay, Florida.

Paul (9-1) and Perry (0-1) will collide in a cruiserweight bout scheduled for eight 3-minute rounds.

Jake Paul will enter the contest sporting a three-fight winning streak, his most recent being a first-round TKO victory over Ryan Bourland this past March (see that here). ‘The Problem Child’ has only suffered one defeat in his pro boxing career, which came against Tommy Fury by way of split decision in February of 2023.

Meanwhile, Mike Perry (5-0 BKFC, 0-1 Boxing) will be returning to action for the first time since earning a first-round TKO victory over former UFC welterweight title challenger Thiago Alves in April of this year. ‘Platinum’ will be making his second professional boxing appearance this evening, his first effort resulting in knockout loss to Kenneth McNeil in March of 2015.

Mike Perry makes his way to the ring 🔥#PaulPerry | July 20 | Live on DAZN: Click link in bio to buy pic.twitter.com/q5nzPBoxxw — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) July 21, 2024

⚔️ @jakepaul is ready to conquer 🥊#PaulPerry | July 20 | Live on DAZN: Click link in bio to buy pic.twitter.com/QWkBDf3Eqd — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) July 21, 2024

Round one of the ‘Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry’ bout begins and ‘The Problem Child’ lands a big right hand that drops ‘Platinum’ early. Mike Perry gets up and is able to back Jake up and land a right hand. Paul returns fire with a combination the wobbles Perry. Another good punch from Jake Paul, this time an uppercut.

DOWN GOES PERRY 🤯#PaulPerry | July 20 | Live on DAZN: Click link in bio to buy pic.twitter.com/lFtI6D7dKJ — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) July 21, 2024

Round two begins and another big right hand from Paul sends Perry crashing down to the canvas. There’s still 90 seconds remaining the round. ‘Platinum’ gets up but he appears to still be rocked. Paul landing seemingly at will. He connects with a stiff jab, but there’s a left by Perry. ‘Platinum’ survives to see the third.

Jake Paul knockdown Mike Perry again in the second 🥊 #PaulPerry pic.twitter.com/viGZEF8JXr — bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) July 21, 2024

Round three begins and Mike Perry is on the attack early. He lands a couple of lefts and then sneaks in a forearm. He’s going to need to make this fight dirty and less technical if he’s going to be able to come back from this. Jake Paul is bleeding now. He has a cut over his left eye. Perry continues to move forward and chip away.

Mike Perry with a solid left hook and then lands a beautiful takedown against Jake Paul 😂 pic.twitter.com/G5X6ZiewF1 — AFeldmanMMA (@afeldMMA) July 21, 2024

Round four begins and Jake Paul comes out aggressively. He connects with a big combination and then a stiff jab. Perry might be rocked here. Another big combo from ‘The Problem Child’. The BKFC star remains on his feet but is in serious trouble and taking heavy damage. Perry survives to see the fifth.

Round five begins and Jake Paul gets back to work with his jab. The former UFC fighter continues to walk forward but is eating jabs along the way. Jake swings and misses with a right. Perry connects with one late.

Round six begins and Paul sits down Perry again. This one is all over.

Jake Paul ends it in Round 6 🥊 #PaulPerry pic.twitter.com/UdBpQKqhHc — bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) July 21, 2024

Official Result: Jake Paul def. Mike Perry via KO in Round 6

Who would you like to see Paul fight next following his victory over Perry this evening in Tampa Bay?