Jake Paul stops Mike Perry in Round 6 (Video)

By Chris Taylor - July 20, 2024

Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry takes place tonight live from Amalie Arena in Tampa Bay, Florida.

Jake Paul, Mike Perry, KO, Boxing

Paul (9-1) and Perry (0-1) will collide in a cruiserweight bout scheduled for eight 3-minute rounds.

Jake Paul will enter the contest sporting a three-fight winning streak, his most recent being a first-round TKO victory over Ryan Bourland this past March (see that here). ‘The Problem Child’ has only suffered one defeat in his pro boxing career, which came against Tommy Fury by way of split decision in February of 2023.

Meanwhile, Mike Perry (5-0 BKFC, 0-1 Boxing) will be returning to action for the first time since earning a first-round TKO victory over former UFC welterweight title challenger Thiago Alves in April of this year. ‘Platinum’ will be making his second professional boxing appearance this evening, his first effort resulting in knockout loss to Kenneth McNeil in March of 2015.

Round one of the ‘Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry’ bout begins and ‘The Problem Child’ lands a big right hand that drops ‘Platinum’ early. Mike Perry gets up and is able to back Jake up and land a right hand. Paul returns fire with a combination the wobbles Perry. Another good punch from Jake Paul, this time an uppercut.

Round two begins and another big right hand from Paul sends Perry crashing down to the canvas. There’s still 90 seconds remaining the round. ‘Platinum’ gets up but he appears to still be rocked.  Paul landing seemingly at will. He connects with a stiff jab, but there’s a left by Perry. ‘Platinum’ survives to see the third.

Round three begins and Mike Perry is on the attack early. He lands a couple of lefts and then sneaks in a forearm. He’s going to need to make this fight dirty and less technical if he’s going to be able to come back from this. Jake Paul is bleeding now. He has a cut over his left eye. Perry continues to move forward and chip away.

Round four begins and Jake Paul comes out aggressively. He connects with a big combination and then a stiff jab. Perry might be rocked here. Another big combo from ‘The Problem Child’. The BKFC star remains on his feet but is in serious trouble and taking heavy damage. Perry survives to see the fifth.

Round five begins and Jake Paul gets back to work with his jab. The former UFC fighter continues to walk forward but is eating jabs along the way. Jake swings and misses with a right. Perry connects with one late.

Round six begins and Paul sits down Perry again. This one is all over.

Official Result: Jake Paul def. Mike Perry via KO in Round 6

Who would you like to see Paul fight next following his victory over Perry this evening in Tampa Bay?

Related

Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry - Live Results and Highlights

Chris Taylor - July 20, 2024
Jake Paul, Mike Perry
Jake Paul

VIDEO | Brawl breaks out during Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry faceoff

Curtis Calhoun - July 19, 2024

Jake Paul and Mike Perry’s final faceoff ahead of their Saturday boxing match ended in a chaotic scene.

Jake Paul, Conor McGregor
Jake Paul

Jake Paul vows to embarrass all of BKFC after Conor McGregor states he’s rooting for Mike Perry

Susan Cox - July 19, 2024

Jake Paul is vowing to embarrass all of BKFC after Conor McGregor shared that he’s rooting for Mike Perry this weekend.

Darren Till, Mike Perry
Darren Till

Former UFC fighter Darren Till believes he'd knock out Jake Paul and Mike Perry

Harry Kettle - July 19, 2024

Former UFC fighter Darren Till has stated that he believes he could knock out both Jake Paul and Mike Perry.

Jake Paul and Mike Tyson
Mike Perry

Mike Tyson expresses concern over Jake Paul “jeopardizing” the biggest fight of his career

Cole Shelton - July 18, 2024

Former boxing heavyweight champion Mike Tyson isn’t a fan of Jake Paul boxing Mike Perry on Saturday night, according to the brash YouTuber-turned-boxer.

Conor McGregor Mike Perry BKFC

Conor McGregor rooting for Mike Perry against 'little dweeb' Jake Paul: "He's had such a rise in the sport"

Josh Evanoff - July 18, 2024
Jake Paul, Mike Perry
Jake Paul

Eddie Hearn explains what Mike Perry must do to emerge victorious in upcoming Jake Paul bout

Susan Cox - July 18, 2024

Eddie Hearn is explaining what Mike Perry must do to emerge victorious in upcoming Jake Paul boxing bout.

Paddy Pimblett and Jake Paul
Paddy Pimblett

Paddy Pimblett interested in boxing Jake Paul after fighting out contract at UFC 304: "It’s all about money"

Cole Shelton - July 17, 2024

Paddy Pimblett will be fighting out his contract at UFC 304 and he has his eyes set on Jake Paul.

Mike Perry
Jake Paul

VIDEO | Mike Perry fights Jake Paul's mascot at boxing open workout

Curtis Calhoun - July 17, 2024

Mike Perry paused his pre-fight open workout to throw hands at a mascot advertising one of Jake Paul’s companies.

Ryan Garcia
Ryan Garcia

Ryan Garcia rumored for New Years Eve exhibition bout in Japan

Susan Cox - July 17, 2024

Boxing standout Ryan Garcia is rumored to be back in the ring for a New Years Eve exhibition bout in Japan.