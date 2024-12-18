Tyron Woodley opens up on decision to return to MMA under Global Fight League banner: “Part of the new wave”

Former UFC champion Tyron Woodley couldn’t be happier to be with the Global Fight League.

Earlier this month, the Global Fight League announced plans to start holding events in April. While the company was formed back in 2021, it’s taken a few years for executives such as Darren Owen to start getting their legs under them. Over the last few years, the upstart league has focused on signing a lot of ex-UFC talent.

One of those names that the company signed earlier this month, is former UFC champion Tyron Woodley. ‘The Chosen One’ hasn’t been seen in action in three years, last competing in the boxing ring against Jake Paul in 2021. ‘The Problem Child’ famously handed the welterweight two losses, including a brutal knockout in the rematch.

While Tyron Woodley was linked to boxing matches with the likes of KSI and Floyd Mayweather, he’s instead signed a deal with the Global Fight League. Speaking in a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, the former UFC champion discussed his MMA comeback. There, Woodley admitted that the GFL’s offer made his decision to sign an easy one.

“I like that the OGs get paid, man. Getting boxing money in MMA is a whole flex. I’m just excited to be a part of the new wave.”@TWoodley on signing with @MMAGFL. pic.twitter.com/DIHd9YWEEz — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) December 18, 2024

Former UFC champion Tyron Woodley opens up on decision to sign with Global Fight League

While Tyron Woodley didn’t reveal how much he’s being paid, it’s apparently a decent payday. Later in the interview, ‘The Chosen One’ stated that he expects to face another former UFC star in his promotional debut later this year. Furthermore, Woodley expects his next opponent to be one he nearly faced under Dana White’s banner.

“I like it because I like that the OGs get paid, man.” Tyron Woodley stated to Ariel Helwani.” Getting boxing money in MMA is a whole flex. I’m just excited to be a part of the new wave, and I’ve been wanting to get back in MMA. I’ve just been like, putting it on pause. I ghosted it for a minute, but it never ghosted me when I needed it. I’ve been making the journey back anyway… It made sense for me.”

He continued, “…You’ll see a couple of guys signed that are going to really raise your eyebrows. That’s probably who I’m going to end up fighting. It’ll be a big fight [next], it’s a fight I should’ve had in the UFC that I didn’t. I actually spoke about having this fight [previously]… I’m excited. That kind of stuff makes me excited.”

What do you make of these comments from the former UFC champion? Are you excited to see Tyron Woodley fight in the Global Fight League?