Alex Pereira wants to play a major role in Dana White’s move into boxing: “The partnership will start with me”

UFC light-heavyweight champion Alex Pereira wants to play a role in Dana White’s boxing plans.

‘Poatan’ is currently set to return to the cage this Saturday night in Salt Lake City. Fresh off a knockout victory over Jiri Prochazka in June, Alex Pereira will face fellow striker Khalil Rountree Jr. For his part, ‘The War Horse’ hasn’t competed since a stoppage win over Anthony Smith last December.

Heading into the contest, Alex Pereira already has an eye on middleweight. Over the last few weeks, the Brazilian has repeatedly called for a fight against fellow champion Dricus du Plessis. However, it seems that ‘Poatan’ also has an eye on a move to the boxing ring. The Brazilian has long loved the sport and currently holds a 1-0 record.

Speaking in a recent interview with Kevin Iole, the UFC light-heavyweight champion discussed boxing. There, Alex Pereira perked up at the idea of stepping into the ring soon. While ‘Poatan’ has only competed once in the sport back in 2017, the Brazilian wants to face a top name. He also believes Dana White can help him in securing that big fight.

Alex Pereira teases move to boxing ahead of UFC 307 return against Khalil Rountree Jr.

Earlier this month, Dana White discussed his intention to break into professional boxing. While the promoter reps the likes of Callum Walsh, there’s still much unknown about the UFC CEO’s plans. Well, it seems that Alex Pereira believes he could play a massive role in White’s push into the sport.

“Honestly man, I feel very good about this [partnership].” Alex Pereira stated in the interview through his translator when asked about Dana White’s push into boxing. “I like boxing, I’ve wanted to fight in boxing for a while. I’m actually going to release in the next few days, video footage of me sparring the best heavyweight boxer in Brazil. It’s a few years ago, the video, and I’ve gotten much better in the game.”

He continued, “Dana White made the announcement, and to be honest, nothing was spoken of between us and the organization. But, I feel the partnership will start with me.”

What do you make of these comments from the UFC light-heavyweight champion? Do you want to see Alex Pereira step into the boxing ring?