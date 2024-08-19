Jiri Prochazka teases UFC return less than two months after knockout loss: “I will let you know soon”

By Josh Evanoff - August 19, 2024

Former UFC light-heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka is working on a return to the cage.

Jiri Prochazka

‘The Czech Samurai’ is fresh off his return to the cage in late June at UFC 303. Jiri Prochazka handed Aleksandar Rakic a loss just two months prior but stepped up for a short-notice bout with Alex Pereira. Last November, ‘Poatan’ handed the Czech fighter a second-round knockout loss and the former champion was eager to avenge that defeat.

However, Jiri Prochazka was again handed a knockout loss by the Brazilian. After being knocked down badly in the closing seconds of round one, he was put out cold in round two. Following the defeat, Prochazka teased a move down to middleweight but added that he needed some time off from the cage.

Well, it seems that his hiatus might not be long. Earlier this week, the former UFC light-heavyweight champion discussed his return in a brief Instagram video. In the video, Jiri Prochazka stated that fans will know when he is fighting again soon, and that fans should stay tuned to his social media accounts for news.

RELATED: BRENDAN SCHAUB REACTS AFTER BEING SLAMMED BY DRICUS DU PLESSIS FOR FIGHT PREDICTION: “I’D BE MAD TOO!”

Former light-heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka teases UFC return

“Hello everyone, I’m here in Perth.” Jiri Prochazka stated in the video he uploaded to social media. “I just got back from training, getting ready. [UFC 305] was a great event, nice fights, and congrats to all of the winners. Not just the winners, but everyone. About my next fight, I will let you [know] soon. Stay here, and now, let’s go for that.”

There are no known details about Jiri Prochazka’s return, beyond what the former champion stated in the video. However, the 31-year-old has been consistently teased that his next fight will be down at 185 pounds. Prochazka has shown interest in fighting both Dricus du Plessis and Israel Adesanya next.

However, the former light-heavyweight champion could easily stick at light-heavyweight as well. Earlier this week, Jiri Prochazka showed interest in a trilogy fight with Alex Pereira. Despite two losses to ‘Poatan’, he still believes that he can be the man to end his reign at 205 pounds.

What do you make of these comments from the former UFC light-heavyweight champion? Who do you want to see Jiri Prochazka fight next?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Jiri Prochazka UFC

Related

Dricus du Plessis Brendan Schaub

Brendan Schaub reacts after being slammed by Dricus du Plessis for fight prediction: "I'd be mad too!"

Josh Evanoff - August 19, 2024
Israel Adesanya training
Israel Adesanya

Israel Adesanya in high spirits despite UFC 305 loss to Dricus du Plessis: "I could fight this weekend"

Josh Evanoff - August 19, 2024

Despite his UFC 305 loss to Dricus du Plessis, former middleweight champion Israel Adesanya is in high spirits.

Sean O'Malley, Merab Dvalishvili
Sean O'Malley

Sean O'Malley claims Merab Dvalishvili "Could get sued" after viral fan altercation

Curtis Calhoun - August 19, 2024

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley wonders if Merab Dvalishvili’s decision to confront a fan at a recent event could put their fight in jeopardy.

Dan Hooker and Conor McGregor
Dan Hooker

Dan Hooker gives funny reason as to why he called out Conor McGregor after UFC 305 win

Cole Shelton - August 19, 2024

Dan Hooker is looking to get one back on Michael Chandler and steal his fight against Conor McGregor.

Michael Bisping
Michael Bisping

Michael Bisping says Israel Adesanya "More than likely" done contending for UFC titles after loss to Dricus du Plessis

Curtis Calhoun - August 19, 2024

UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping thinks Israel Adesanya has some difficult decisions to make after his latest defeat.

Tom Aspinall

Tom Aspinall fires back at Dana White and Jon Jones, declares himself the best heavyweight in the world

Cole Shelton - August 19, 2024
Jamahal Hill, Magomed Ankalaev
Magomed Ankalaev

Jamahal Hill explodes at Magomed Ankalaev after recent remarks: "You're light work for me!"

Curtis Calhoun - August 19, 2024

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill issued a fiery response to Magomed Ankalaev’s recent social media jabs.

Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev
Magomed Ankalaev

Magomed Ankalaev slams “biggest chicken” Alex Pereira for his callout of UFC middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis

Harry Kettle - August 19, 2024

UFC light heavyweight contender Magomed Ankalaev has slammed divisional champion Alex Pereira for calling out Dricus du Plessis.

Brendan Allen, Marvin Vettori brawl
Dana White

Dana White reacts to brawl between Marvin Vettori and Brendan Allen: “Had to be fight of the night”

Harry Kettle - August 19, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White has given his thoughts on the brawl that took place between Marvin Vettori and Brendan Allen.

Dricus du Plessis, Israel Adesanya
Israel Adesanya

Dricus du Plessis explains why he gifted Israel Adesanya a jacket after UFC 305 title fight: “A token of appreciation”

Harry Kettle - August 19, 2024

UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis has explained why he gifted a jacket to Israel Adesanya after UFC 305.