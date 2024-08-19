Jiri Prochazka teases UFC return less than two months after knockout loss: “I will let you know soon”

Former UFC light-heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka is working on a return to the cage.

‘The Czech Samurai’ is fresh off his return to the cage in late June at UFC 303. Jiri Prochazka handed Aleksandar Rakic a loss just two months prior but stepped up for a short-notice bout with Alex Pereira. Last November, ‘Poatan’ handed the Czech fighter a second-round knockout loss and the former champion was eager to avenge that defeat.

However, Jiri Prochazka was again handed a knockout loss by the Brazilian. After being knocked down badly in the closing seconds of round one, he was put out cold in round two. Following the defeat, Prochazka teased a move down to middleweight but added that he needed some time off from the cage.

Well, it seems that his hiatus might not be long. Earlier this week, the former UFC light-heavyweight champion discussed his return in a brief Instagram video. In the video, Jiri Prochazka stated that fans will know when he is fighting again soon, and that fans should stay tuned to his social media accounts for news.

Jiri Prochazka via. IG: “About my next fight, I will let you [know] soon. Stay here, and now let’s go for that.” 👀👀 🎥 IG / @jiri_bjp #UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/BE1WQJixRJ — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) August 19, 2024

Former light-heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka teases UFC return

“Hello everyone, I’m here in Perth.” Jiri Prochazka stated in the video he uploaded to social media. “I just got back from training, getting ready. [UFC 305] was a great event, nice fights, and congrats to all of the winners. Not just the winners, but everyone. About my next fight, I will let you [know] soon. Stay here, and now, let’s go for that.”

There are no known details about Jiri Prochazka’s return, beyond what the former champion stated in the video. However, the 31-year-old has been consistently teased that his next fight will be down at 185 pounds. Prochazka has shown interest in fighting both Dricus du Plessis and Israel Adesanya next.

However, the former light-heavyweight champion could easily stick at light-heavyweight as well. Earlier this week, Jiri Prochazka showed interest in a trilogy fight with Alex Pereira. Despite two losses to ‘Poatan’, he still believes that he can be the man to end his reign at 205 pounds.

What do you make of these comments from the former UFC light-heavyweight champion? Who do you want to see Jiri Prochazka fight next?