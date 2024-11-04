UFC commentator Joe Rogan dubs Ilia Topuria as being MMA’s new “high water mark”

By Harry Kettle - November 4, 2024

UFC commentator Joe Rogan has had high praise for Ilia Topuria as he continues his reign as the featherweight king.

Ilia Topuria

At this point, it’s impossible to deny that Ilia Topuria is one of the best fighters in mixed martial arts. In his last two fights alone, he’s managed to knock out Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway. If that doesn’t prove what kind of fighter we’re dealing with, we’re not sure what would.

Topuria knows he has the world watching him right now. In equal measure, he doesn’t appear to be showing any signs of stress or pressure. Instead, he’s thriving – and he’s still just 27 years of age.

During a recent episode of his podcast, Joe Rogan addressed Topuria’s rise to prominence and commented on just how good he is.

Rogan praises Topuria

“Ilia is fast as f*ck,” Rogan said. “He’s not slow at all. He doesn’t have any disadvantages. He doesn’t have any weaknesses, man. That’s the thing. That’s why I say he’s the new high-water mark. There are people who think he’s the best pound-for-pound fighter alive.”

Rogan went on, “There’s a lot of discussion about that online. It’s a little premature, especially with Jon Jones still out there, and there are other elite fighters too – Islam Makhachev is another one. There’s a real argument that he’s the best pound-for-pound guy alive, but it’s f*cking close. Ilia – he might be the best.”

Quotes via MMA News

Are you excited to see where Ilia Topuria will go in the next few years? Right now, where do you believe he hits in the men’s pound for pound discussion? Let us know your thoughts on his rise to the top, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

