UFC commentator Joe Rogan dubs Ilia Topuria as being MMA’s new “high water mark”

UFC commentator Joe Rogan has had high praise for Ilia Topuria as he continues his reign as the featherweight king.

At this point, it’s impossible to deny that Ilia Topuria is one of the best fighters in mixed martial arts. In his last two fights alone, he’s managed to knock out Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway. If that doesn’t prove what kind of fighter we’re dealing with, we’re not sure what would.

Topuria knows he has the world watching him right now. In equal measure, he doesn’t appear to be showing any signs of stress or pressure. Instead, he’s thriving – and he’s still just 27 years of age.

During a recent episode of his podcast, Joe Rogan addressed Topuria’s rise to prominence and commented on just how good he is.