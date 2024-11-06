WATCH | UFC President Dana White delivers speech alongside Donald Trump after stunning White House win

By Josh Evanoff - November 6, 2024

UFC President Dana White was a key fixture at President-elect Donald Trump’s victory party last night.

Dana White, Donald Trump

It’s no secret that the longtime MMA promoter is a fan of the 45th U.S. President. The two are friends dating back to the early 2000s, but Dana White became closer to Donald Trump when he entered the world of politics. The UFC President famously delivered speeches at the 2016, and 2020 Republican National Conventions.

However, Dana White became one of Donald Trump’s key advisors during his 2024 Presidential run. The 45th President has routinely shown up at UFC pay-per-view events, getting his own grandiose walkout as well. Last night, Trump defeated sitting Vice President Kamala Harris, set to become the first man to be elected to non-consecutive terms since Grover Cleveland did so in 1892.

Last night, the Republican politician celebrated at his massive estate alongside his closest advisors. While Donald Trump predictably delivered a speech, Dana White was one of the few to also speak. After delivering his victory speech, the President-elect then called for the UFC President to take to the microphone.

RELATED: STIPE MIOCIC RESPONDS TO CRITICISM THAT TOM ASPINALL SHOULD BE FIGHTING JON JONES AT UFC 309 INSTEAD: “IT WASN’T MY CHOICE”

UFC President Dana White delivers speech at Donald Trump victory rally

There, Dana White gave tons of praise to his longtime friend. According to him, the 78-year-old deserves this chance at the Presidency more than anyone else. To cap off the speech, White also thanked several internet personalities he’s been seen with lately, including The Nelk Boys, as well as UFC commentator Joe Rogan.

“This is what happens when the machine comes after you!” Dana White stated, after Donald Trump called for him to speak at his rally. “What you’ve seen over the last several years, this is what it looks like. They couldn’t stop him, he keeps moving forward, he doesn’t quit, he’s the most resilient, hardworking man I’ve ever met in my life.”

He continued, “This is karma, he deserves this… I want to thank The Nelk Boys, Adin Ross, Theo Von, [the] Bussin’ With The Boys [podcast], and last but not least, the mighty and powerful Joe Rogan.”

What do you make of these comments from the UFC President? Were you a fan of Dana White’s speech?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

