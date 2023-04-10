VIDEO | Former President Donald Trump appears to have lost a bet to Kid Rock on the UFC 287 main event

Former United States President Donald Trump seemingly got in on the action at UFC 287.

The card went down over the weekend in Miami, Florida, with Israel Adesanya’s rematch against Alex Pereira in the main event. ‘Poatan’ famously won their first two outings in the kickboxing ring years ago. Last November, the Brazilian defeated ‘The Last Stylebender’ by knockout to claim UFC middleweight gold.

Heading into the matchup, the betting odds were close. While Pereira had three prior wins over Adesanya, it’s worth noting that all of those fights were close. Furthermore, the former champion was well on his way to a decision win before being shocked in the fifth round last November. Nonetheless, Adesanya was the slight favorite heading into last Saturday.

Ultimately, it was Israel Adesanya who reigned supreme over the weekend. In the main event of UFC 287, the former champion finally got revenge on Alex Pereira with a highlight-reel second-round knockout. With the victory, Adesanya returned to the win column and was once again the middleweight champion.

While many were likely thrilled at the result, Donald Trump seemingly wasn’t. The 45th President of the United States was a guest at the event, alongside other stars such as Mike Tyson, Joe Burrow, and Kid Rock. It’s worth noting that the latter was standing next to Trump for most of the night.

An eagle-eyed fan was able to see a funny interaction between the politician and the singer after the main event. Just moments after Adesanya’s knockout win over Pereira, Trump and Rock are seen exchanging money and laughs. While it’s obviously impossible to tell what the conversation was about, it does appear that the President was rooting for the Brazilian.

Looks like Donald Trump lost a bet to Kid Rock pic.twitter.com/05P4VZrfiC — MMA Mania (@mmamania) April 10, 2023

