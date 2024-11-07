Jon Jones gives a definitive answer on potential Tom Aspinall fight after UFC 309

By Curtis Calhoun - November 7, 2024

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones has given his most upfront answer as to whether or not he’ll entertain a fight with Tom Aspinall after UFC 309.

Jon Jones, Tom Aspinall

Jones will face former heavyweight titleholder Stipe Miocic in his first title defense at UFC 309 next week in New York City. He returns to the Octagon almost two full years since winning the then-vacant heavyweight belt against Ciryl Gane at UFC 285.

UFC 309 could potentially be the final time fight fans will witness Jones compete inside the Octagon. He’s teased retirement with a win over Miocic, instead of facing the interim champ Aspinall for one last fight.

Jones and Aspinall have traded barbs for months, beginning with Aspinall’s interim title win last year. He most recently defended the belt against Curtis Blaydes in July, despite Jones’s dismissal of his victory.

Despite their bad blood seemingly boiling, Jones says there’s little chance he’ll face Aspinall after UFC 309.

Jon Jones says Tom Aspinall “Hasn’t done anything” to earn a heavyweight title shot

In a recent interview with longtime journalist Kevin Iole, Jones was asked about whether an Aspinall fight would be next with a victory at UFC 309.

“More than likely not. I feel like Tom Aspinall is, I don’t want to say ‘nobody’, but he just hasn’t proven anything. He hasn’t done anything,” Jones said of Aspinall. “I understand that he won his belt against Sergei, Sergei just got slaughtered by someone else. So I’m not here to gamble someone else making a name off of me, I’m here to compete against the guys where when we look back 10 years from now, ‘Jon Jones fought this guy, that guy, this legend, this champion…’. If there would to be a fight with a guy that is still on the UFC roster that would be not only financially worth it, but legacy worth it, it would be Alex Pereira…

“Alex Pereira and I, we’re both 37 years old. Right now, I weigh about 235, I’m an incredibly light heavyweight… that fight would go much farther on my legacy than a young man who is cool today, and maybe gone tomorrow,” Jones continued. “I remember a time when the whole world thought Johnny Walker was going to be the guy to beat me. No disrespect to Johnny Walker, but we’ve all seen the way his career has played out. I’ve just been here too long to get all excited about someone who is hot today. I’m here for legacy, I’ve been gambling for way too long to just take random fights.”

UFC CEO Dana White believes the Jones vs. Miocic winner should face Aspinall, and has teased a big-money offer. But, it sounds like no money offer will encourage Jones to give Aspinall his long-awaited lineal title shot.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Jon Jones Tom Aspinall UFC

Related

Dana White, Donald Trump

Dana White addresses political future after assisting with Donald Trump's campaign: "No personal political aspirations"

Josh Evanoff - November 7, 2024
Colby Covington and Dustin Poirier
Dustin Poirier

Colby Covington claims 'crybaby' Dustin Poirier rejected UFC 309 showdown: "He still turned it down!"

Josh Evanoff - November 7, 2024

UFC welterweight contender Colby Covington has again slammed Dustin Poirier.

Sean Strickland, Dricus du Plessis
Sean Strickland

Sean Strickland gives UFC an ultimatum over Dricus du Plessis rematch

Curtis Calhoun - November 7, 2024

Former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland has conditions for a potential title rematch with Dricus du Plessis next year.

Colby Covington and Jack Della Maddalena
Jack Della Maddalena

Colby Covington reveals he's in talks to face Jack Della Maddalena in UFC return: "A top contender fight"

Cole Shelton - November 7, 2024

Colby Covington is hoping to make his return to the Octagon in March in Miami against a top-ranked opponent.

Reinier de Ridder Bo Nickal
UFC

Reinier de Ridder eyes Bo Nickal and many top UFC middleweights ahead of debut against Gerald Meerschaert

Fernando Quiles - November 7, 2024

Reinier de Ridder is excited about the thought of fighting many high-level UFC middleweights, and he’s even got his eyes on rising star Bo Nickal.

Alexandre Pantoja Henry Cejudo

Alexandre Pantoja remains skeptical of Henry Cejudo potentially moving back down to flyweight: "He's a legend, but he's too big"

Fernando Quiles - November 7, 2024
Kamaru Usman
UFC

Kamaru Usman sends clear message on potential UFC 310 fight with Shavkat Rakhmonov

Fernando Quiles - November 7, 2024

Kamaru Usman is aware of the chatter surrounding UFC 310 and a potential interim title fight.

Islam Makhachev
Jon Anik

Jon Anik explains why he believes Islam Makhachev deserves #1 P4P spot in UFC

Harry Kettle - November 7, 2024

UFC commentator Jon Anik has explained why he believes Islam Makhachev should feature in the #1 pound-for-pound fighter conversation.

Daniel Cormier and Max Holloway
Max Holloway

Daniel Cormier names list of potential next opponents for UFC star Max Holloway

Harry Kettle - November 7, 2024

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has named a list of potential future opponents for superstar Max Holloway.

Bo Nickal
UFC

Bo Nickal reveals early plans for his first UFC world title

Harry Kettle - November 7, 2024

UFC star Bo Nickal has revealed his planned route to a world title in the Ultimate Fighting Championship.