Jon Jones gives a definitive answer on potential Tom Aspinall fight after UFC 309
UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones has given his most upfront answer as to whether or not he’ll entertain a fight with Tom Aspinall after UFC 309.
Jones will face former heavyweight titleholder Stipe Miocic in his first title defense at UFC 309 next week in New York City. He returns to the Octagon almost two full years since winning the then-vacant heavyweight belt against Ciryl Gane at UFC 285.
UFC 309 could potentially be the final time fight fans will witness Jones compete inside the Octagon. He’s teased retirement with a win over Miocic, instead of facing the interim champ Aspinall for one last fight.
Jones and Aspinall have traded barbs for months, beginning with Aspinall’s interim title win last year. He most recently defended the belt against Curtis Blaydes in July, despite Jones’s dismissal of his victory.
Despite their bad blood seemingly boiling, Jones says there’s little chance he’ll face Aspinall after UFC 309.
Jon Jones says Tom Aspinall “Hasn’t done anything” to earn a heavyweight title shot
In a recent interview with longtime journalist Kevin Iole, Jones was asked about whether an Aspinall fight would be next with a victory at UFC 309.
“More than likely not. I feel like Tom Aspinall is, I don’t want to say ‘nobody’, but he just hasn’t proven anything. He hasn’t done anything,” Jones said of Aspinall. “I understand that he won his belt against Sergei, Sergei just got slaughtered by someone else. So I’m not here to gamble someone else making a name off of me, I’m here to compete against the guys where when we look back 10 years from now, ‘Jon Jones fought this guy, that guy, this legend, this champion…’. If there would to be a fight with a guy that is still on the UFC roster that would be not only financially worth it, but legacy worth it, it would be Alex Pereira…
“Alex Pereira and I, we’re both 37 years old. Right now, I weigh about 235, I’m an incredibly light heavyweight… that fight would go much farther on my legacy than a young man who is cool today, and maybe gone tomorrow,” Jones continued. “I remember a time when the whole world thought Johnny Walker was going to be the guy to beat me. No disrespect to Johnny Walker, but we’ve all seen the way his career has played out. I’ve just been here too long to get all excited about someone who is hot today. I’m here for legacy, I’ve been gambling for way too long to just take random fights.”
UFC CEO Dana White believes the Jones vs. Miocic winner should face Aspinall, and has teased a big-money offer. But, it sounds like no money offer will encourage Jones to give Aspinall his long-awaited lineal title shot.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Jon Jones Tom Aspinall UFC