Former WWE star Bobby Lashley remains interested in return to MMA: “I love to fight”

Former Bellator heavyweight and current AEW wrestler Bobby Lashley wants another fight.

The 48-year-old professional wrestler is one of many names who made the jump to MMA over the years. Having a background in amateur wrestling, Bobby Lashley sought out a career in the cage after being released from the WWE in 2008. Over the next two years, he compiled an impressive 4-0 record on the regional scene.

Those wins led to Scott Coker signing the heavyweight in late 2009. Sadly for the former WWE star, he was handed a knockout loss just two fights into his Strikeforce tenure by Chad Griggs. After the promotion merged with the UFC, Bobby Lashley wasn’t brought into the company. Soon thereafter, he signed with Bellator.

From 2013 to 2016, Bobby Lashley racked up seven straight wins over the likes of James Thompson and Josh Appelt. However, he ended up re-signing with the WWE in 2018 and remained there for six years. Earlier this year, Lashley parted ways with the company again and signed with Tony Khan’s All Elite Wrestling.

AEW wrestler Bobby Lashley shows interest in MMA return years after Bellator stint

Not long after the signing, Bobby Lashley showed interest in a return to combat sports. While the 48-year-old hasn’t signed a deal to compete again, the fire is still there. Speaking in a recent interview on the Fightful Podcast, Lashley again discussed fighting. There, the heavyweight added that he wants to fight while he still can.

“That’s the one thing that I love about Tony [Khan],” Bobby Lashley stated on the Fightful Podcast. “He gives you the opportunity to do whatever you want to do. For me to go out and take another fight, it is beneficial for myself, but it’s beneficial for the show because it gives my character and who I am a little bit more legitimacy.” (h/t WrestlingNews)

He continued, “I love to fight. I think there’s some opportunities to fight… and while I still can, I’m going to, so I’m excited. When I got asked that question [about fighting again], I was sitting next to Tony, and I was like, ‘Oh, how am I going to answer this?’ Tony jumps up and says, ‘He’ll knock out anybody.’ I was like, ‘Whoa, cool. Well, there’s the answer.’”

What do you make of these comments from the former Bellator heavyweight? Do you want to see Bobby Lashley fight again?