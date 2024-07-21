Conor McGregor fires Mike Perry from BKFC following loss to Jake Paul

By Chris Taylor - July 20, 2024

Conor McGregor has fired Mike Perry from BKFC following his loss to Jake Paul this evening in Tampa Bay, Florida.

Conor McGregor Mike Perry BKFC

Paul (10-1) and Perry (0-2) squared off in a cruiserweight bout slated for eight 3-minute rounds on Saturday night.

Jake Paul entered the bout sporting a three-fight winning streak, his most previous being a first-round TKO victory over Ryan Bourland this past March (see that here). ‘The Problem Child’ had suffered his lone career pro boxing defeat in February of 2023, when he dropped a split decision to Tommy Fury.

Meanwhile, Mike Perry (5-0 BKFC, 0-1 Boxing) was returning to combat sports action for the first time since earning a first-round TKO victory over Thiago Alves back in April of this year under the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship banner. ‘Platinum’ was making his second professional boxing appearance this evening, that after his first effort resulted in knockout loss to Kenneth McNeil in March of 2015.

It’s worth mentioning that prior to tonight’s contest, UFC star and part owner of BKFC, Conor McGregor, shared his support and backing for Mike Perry.

Tonight’s ‘Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry’ bout resulted in a rather one-sided affair. Paul was able to knockdown Perry in both of the opening rounds, the second of which appeared to hurt ‘Platinum’ badly. Although Perry arguably clawed back to win round three, Paul ultimately stormed back in round four with another dominant three-minute showing. Finally, in round six, ‘The Problem Child’ knocked down ‘Platinum’ for the third and last time as the bout was quickly waved off (see that here).

Official Result: Jake Paul def. Mike Perry via TKO in Round 6

Following the conclusion of tonight’s ‘Paul vs. Perry’ matchup, Conor McGregor took to ‘X’ to announce that he was releasing and or firing Mike Perry from BKFC.

Hey Mike, you’re released and you can go and compete in your smelly dirty boxing championship thing, the smell of it, good luck. You’re fired. @bareknucklefc.”

https://twitter.com/TheNotoriousMMA/status/1814893180048834707

“Dirty boxing championship With MMA sparring gloves ? lol. Enjoy that, lad, smell ya later.”

What do you think of McGregor allegedly firing Perry from Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship?

