Fight fans react to former UFC champion Cody Garbrandt’s new face tattoo

Fight fans have given their thoughts on former UFC champion Cody Garbrandt’s new face tattoo.

As we know, Cody Garbrandt has had a rollercoaster ride of a career. He was once known as a rising star, before quickly being thrust into a title opportunity against Dominick Cruz. In that fight, he became UFC bantamweight champion, stunning the masses with one of the best title performances in UFC history.

Alas, since then, he’s suffered a string of losses inside the Octagon. While he’s certainly had some successes too, the popular opinion is that he’ll never get back to a point of prominence either at bantamweight or flyweight. Still, he’s a popular guy, and he has a lot of diehard fans.

With that being said, even the biggest Cody supporter may have raised an eyebrow when they saw his latest tattoo. Below, you’ll see some of the best reactions to this move.

Might be on the worst tattoo list 😭 — NUMB TO THE CORE 🥶🖤💎✨ (@Lj2wavy) July 20, 2024

All I see is a clown in face paint pic.twitter.com/PFU560ia9w — Nicholas Vrbka (@Nickvrbka402) July 20, 2024

Bro stole my create a characters face tat LMAO 💀 pic.twitter.com/y0YR1mfROf — $lade (@sladeneverdies) July 20, 2024

Genuinely one of the worst tats I’ve seen — Stephen A Spliff (@StephenMMASmif) July 20, 2024