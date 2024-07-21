Fight fans react to former UFC champion Cody Garbrandt’s new face tattoo

By Harry Kettle - July 21, 2024

Fight fans have given their thoughts on former UFC champion Cody Garbrandt’s new face tattoo.

Cody Garbrandt new tattoo

As we know, Cody Garbrandt has had a rollercoaster ride of a career. He was once known as a rising star, before quickly being thrust into a title opportunity against Dominick Cruz. In that fight, he became UFC bantamweight champion, stunning the masses with one of the best title performances in UFC history.

RELATED: Former UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt booked to return in October against Miles Johns

Alas, since then, he’s suffered a string of losses inside the Octagon. While he’s certainly had some successes too, the popular opinion is that he’ll never get back to a point of prominence either at bantamweight or flyweight. Still, he’s a popular guy, and he has a lot of diehard fans.

With that being said, even the biggest Cody supporter may have raised an eyebrow when they saw his latest tattoo. Below, you’ll see some of the best reactions to this move.

Garbrandt gets some grief

“Might be on the worst tattoo list”
“All I see is a clown in face paint”
“Bro stole my create a characters face tat LMAO”
“Genuinely one of the worst tats I’ve seen”
“Is it me…or is it not straight lol. The top/bottom don’t line up?”

The 33-year-old star is set to make his return in October when he goes head to head with Miles Johns. Hopefully, for his sake, he’ll be able to get back in the win column and remind us all of why he was so beloved when he first burst on the scene.

What do you make of this tattoo from Cody Garbrandt? Do you believe we will ever see him in a UFC championship fight again? Let us know your thoughts on this and his future, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

