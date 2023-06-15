Miami Police Department issues statement regarding recent sexual assault allegations made against UFC star Conor McGregor

The Miami Police Department has released a statement regarding allegations against UFC star Conor McGregor.

‘The Notorious’ is currently awaiting his next fight, having been out of the octagon for over two years. The former double-champion is currently preparing for his return, having recently coached The Ultimate Fighter. Conor McGregor coached the show opposite Michael Chandler, with the two reportedly eyeing a potential December bout.

However, that potential return could be off the table now. Earlier today, Conor McGregor was accused of sexual assault. The incident reportedly took place during game four of the NBA Finals in Miami. It’s worth noting that the Irishman was in attendance at the event, having already been involved in one controversy. He appeared at halftime, sending a mascot to the hospital after punching him too hard in a skit.

However, that news pales in comparison to the allegations levied at Conor McGregor earlier today. According to a report from TMZ Sports, the former UFC champion sexually assaulted a woman during the game. The incident reportedly took place in a bathroom after the game was over.

The report alleged that the woman was separated from her friend, with both the Irishman’s security, and Miami Heat security stopping her from leaving the bathroom. After elbowing the former UFC champion several times, she was able to escape.

To their credit, both the Miami Heat and the UFC have released statements regarding the incident. Now, Miami Police Department Officer Michael Vega has confirmed that a report was filed on the night that the event reportedly took place. The statement was first reported by TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter on Twitter.

“At this time all we can confirm is that MPD’s Special Victims Unit is investigating a report that was filed Sunday, June 11, 2023. This is an open investigation so no additional information can be released at this time.”

For his part, Conor McGregor and his lawyer released a statement earlier today, denying the allegations. As of now, it is unclear if the situation will prevent his highly-anticipated return to the cage which is targeted for later this year.