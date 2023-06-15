Miami Police Department issues statement regarding recent sexual assault allegations made against UFC star Conor McGregor

By Josh Evanoff - June 15, 2023

The Miami Police Department has released a statement regarding allegations against UFC star Conor McGregor.

Conor McGregor

‘The Notorious’ is currently awaiting his next fight, having been out of the octagon for over two years. The former double-champion is currently preparing for his return, having recently coached The Ultimate Fighter. Conor McGregor coached the show opposite Michael Chandler, with the two reportedly eyeing a potential December bout.

However, that potential return could be off the table now. Earlier today, Conor McGregor was accused of sexual assault. The incident reportedly took place during game four of the NBA Finals in Miami. It’s worth noting that the Irishman was in attendance at the event, having already been involved in one controversy. He appeared at halftime, sending a mascot to the hospital after punching him too hard in a skit.

However, that news pales in comparison to the allegations levied at Conor McGregor earlier today. According to a report from TMZ Sports, the former UFC champion sexually assaulted a woman during the game. The incident reportedly took place in a bathroom after the game was over.

The report alleged that the woman was separated from her friend, with both the Irishman’s security, and Miami Heat security stopping her from leaving the bathroom. After elbowing the former UFC champion several times, she was able to escape.

RELATED: CONOR MCGREGOR ACCUSED OF “VIOLENTLY” SEXUALLY ASSAULTING A WOMAN AT THE NBA FINALS

Conor McGregor

To their credit, both the Miami Heat and the UFC have released statements regarding the incident. Now, Miami Police Department Officer Michael Vega has confirmed that a report was filed on the night that the event reportedly took place. The statement was first reported by TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter on Twitter.

“At this time all we can confirm is that MPD’s Special Victims Unit is investigating a report that was filed Sunday, June 11, 2023. This is an open investigation so no additional information can be released at this time.”
For his part, Conor McGregor and his lawyer released a statement earlier today, denying the allegations. As of now, it is unclear if the situation will prevent his highly-anticipated return to the cage which is targeted for later this year.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Conor McGregor UFC

Related

Aljamain Sterling

Aljamain Sterling reveals Sean O'Malley fight will be his last at bantamweight: "S*it is getting old"

Josh Evanoff - June 15, 2023
Max Holloway
UFC

Max Holloway expresses interest in lightweight move to earn BMF title: "A lot of fun fights for me"

Josh Evanoff - June 15, 2023

Former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway is interested in the BMF title.

Conor McGregor
UFC

The UFC and Miami Heat release statements following accusations that Conor McGregor sexually assaulted a woman at the NBA Finals

Cole Shelton - June 15, 2023

The UFC and Miami Heat have released statements following the rape accusations against Conor McGregor.

Mark-Hunt-Dana-White
Dana White

Mark Hunt encourages Dana White to give Conor McGregor the Brock Lesnar treatment: “Give the same exemption you gave that baboon”

Susan Cox - June 15, 2023

Mark Hunt is encouraging Dana White to give Conor McGregor the Brock Lesnar treatment.

Conor McGregor
UFC

Conor McGregor accused of "violently" sexually assaulting a woman at the NBA Finals

Susan Cox - June 15, 2023

Conor McGregor has been accused of ‘violently’ sexually assaulting a woman at the NBA Finals.

Aljamain Sterling

Aljamain Sterling believes Charles Oliveira entered the lightweight GOAT conversation with latest win at UFC 289

Susan Cox - June 15, 2023
Alexander Volkanovski, Islam Makhachev
Islam Makhachev

Israel Adesanya shares conspiracy theory regarding February’s UFC lightweight title fight between Islam Makhachev and Alex Volkanovski

Harry Kettle - June 15, 2023

Israel Adesanya has revealed a conspiracy theory he heard regarding the UFC lightweight title fight between Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski.

Aljamain Sterling, Henry Cejudo
Henry Cejudo

UFC champion Aljamain Sterling wants Henry Cejudo to honor his pre-fight bet: “Where the f**k is my gold medal?”

Harry Kettle - June 15, 2023

Aljamain Sterling has called out Henry Cejudo for not honoring a bet they made prior to their UFC 288 showdown.

Islam Makhachev and Jon Jones
Jon Jones

Islam Makhachev shares his thoughts on Jon Jones being ranked the #1 pound-for-pound fighter: “This is bullsh*t, brother”

Harry Kettle - June 15, 2023

UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev isn’t happy about Jon Jones being the #1 pound-for-pound fighter in the rankings.

Arman Tsarukyan and Charles Oliveira
Charles Oliveira

UFC lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan views former champion Charles Oliveira as an “easy” win

Harry Kettle - June 15, 2023

Arman Tsarukyan believes he has what it takes to defeat Charles Oliveira if the two ever squared off inside the Octagon.