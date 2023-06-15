Conor McGregor says punching Miami Heat mascot was “all a skit,” despite sending him to hospital

By Cole Shelton - June 14, 2023

Conor McGregor has opened up on his altercation with the Miami Heat mascot.

Conor McGregor

McGregor was in attendance for Game 4 of the NBA Finals and during a commercial break to promote a pain relief product, the Irishman punched the mascot and followed him to the ground and landed more shots. He then sprayed him with pain relief, but, McGregor ended up hurting the mascot as it was reported the person inside the costume suit was taken to the emergency room of a nearby hospital for treatment.

Although the punch was not supposed to hurt, Dana White took aim at the Heat mascot for even bothering to take a punch from Conor McGregor.

“I saw the Deontay Wilder one, too. What’s up with mascots wanting to get punched in the face by professional fighters? What do you expect? I mean, what are those mascot things made out of? Unless you’re like, the Golden Knights mascot, I don’t even know what the hell he wears, but I’m assuming it’s a metal helmet, I wouldn’t have professional fighters punching me in the face if I was a mascot. Doesn’t seem like the brightest thing in the world,” White said after UFC 289 about McGregor punching the mascot.

RELATED: TUF 31 produces 294k average viewers.

Now, days after he sent the Miami Heat mascot to the hospital, Conor McGregor opened up on the incident and said it was all part of a skit.

“The was part of the skit, it was all a skit. We were backstage, all is well. It was just part of the show. It blew up, I recently made my acting debut and I’m not a bad actor,” McGregor said on LIVE with Kelly and Mark.

If Conor McGregor is to be taken at his word, he claims the mascot wasn’t hurt and it was all a skit.

As for his fighting career, McGregor is coaching TUF 31 and is set to face Michael Chandler sometime in the future. But, with him still not in the USADA testing pool, many doubt if the fight will happen.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Conor McGregor UFC

Related

Marvin Vettori and Khamzat Chimaev

Marvin Vettori open to Khamzat Chimaev fight after he beats Jared Cannonier at UFC Vegas 75: "Bring him"

Cole Shelton - June 14, 2023
Marvin Vettori, Israel Adesanya, and Dricus du Plessis
Israel Adesanya

Marvin Vettori discusses 'super weird' African rivalry between Israel Adesanya and Dricus du Plessis

Josh Evanoff - June 14, 2023

UFC middleweight Marvin Vettori has given his thoughts on the rivalry between Israel Adesanya and Dricus du Plessis.

Conor McGregor
UFC

Conor McGregor reportedly has two days to enter USADA testing pool in order to fight in 2023

Cole Shelton - June 14, 2023

Time is running out on Conor McGregor if he wants to fight in 2023.

Ian Machado Garry
Ian Garry

Ian Machado Garry booked to return at UFC 292 opposite Geoff Neal

Cole Shelton - June 14, 2023

Ian Machado Garry will get the toughest test of his career at UFC 292 as he looks to break into the top 10 of the welterweight division.

Alex Pereira
UFC

Watch | Alex Pereira spooks unsuspecting fan during training session: “I thought I was going to die”

Susan Cox - June 14, 2023

Alex Pereira spooked an unsuspecting fan during an outdoor training session.

Tom Aspinall, Alexander Volkov, UFC London

Official main card lineup announced for next month’s UFC London event

Susan Cox - June 14, 2023
Charles Oliveira, Michael Chandler
Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler eyes rematch with “absolute savage” Charles Oliveira following UFC 289: “See you at the top”

Susan Cox - June 14, 2023

Michael Chandler is eyeing a rematch with ‘absolute savage’ Charles Oliveira following the former champ’s win at UFC 289.

Francis Ngannou Israel Adesanya
Israel Adesanya

Israel Adesanya believes Francis Ngannou’s split with the UFC will be short-lived: “The story's not over yet”

Susan Cox - June 14, 2023

Israel Adesanya believes Francis Ngannou’s split with the UFC will be short-lived.

Marvin Vettori and Jared Cannonier
Jared Cannonier

Pro fighters make their picks for Marvin Vettori vs. Jared Cannonier

Cole Shelton - June 14, 2023

In the main event of UFC Vegas 75, a battle of top-five middleweights goes down as Marvin Vettori takes on Jared Cannonier. Heading into the fight, Vettori is a -120 favorite while the American is a slight -106 underdog on FanDuel.

Julianna Pena

Julianna Pena believes she finishes on top of Amanda Nunes rivalry: “A finish is better than a scorecard”

Harry Kettle - June 14, 2023

Julianna Pena believes she has been able to get the edge on Amanda Nunes in their rivalry despite it being locked at 1-1.