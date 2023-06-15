Conor McGregor accused of “violently” sexually assaulting a woman at the NBA Finals

By Susan Cox - June 15, 2023

Conor McGregor has been accused of ‘violently’ sexually assaulting a woman at the NBA Finals.

Conor McGregor

McGregor is seemingly always in the spotlight, although these days, rarely concerning MMA fighting.

The 32-year-old McGregor (22-6 MMA) has not stepped into the Octagon since his TKO loss to Dustin Poirier (29-7 MMA) back in July of 2021 at UFC 264.

Apparently the Irishman is accused of raping a woman at Game 4 of the NBA Finals earlier this month. The incident is said to have occurred shortly after the Denver Nuggets defeated the Miami Heat (108-95) on June 9th at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida.

Conor McGregor was courtside during the game, even participating in a halftime show where he punched a Miami Heat mascot while promoting his TIDL Sport recovery spray.

‘TMZ Sports’  took to ‘Twitter‘ with the following statement:

“Conor McGregor accused of raping woman at NBA finals game. He denies allegations.”

Attorney Ariel Mitchell, sent letters to McGregor, the NBA and the Miami Heat concerning the incident.

The letters, obtained by ‘TMZ Sports’ accuse the fighter of assaulting a woman inside the men’s restroom.

Apparently the NBA and Miami Heat security had to separate a woman from her friend, forcing her into the men’s restroom. Once inside the restroom, McGregor allegedly emerged from a handicap stall and ‘shoved his tongue in the victim’s mouth and aggressively kissed her’. The woman also maintains McGregor forced her to have oral sex with him and attempted to sodomize her.

McGregor’s security guard was in the washroom at the time and according to the source did nothing to intervene.

Representatives for McGregor advised ‘The allegations are false. Mr. McGregor will not be intimidated.’

On the home front, Conor McGregor is currently expecting his fourth child with fiancee Dee Devlin.

Do you believe the allegations concerning McGregor could be true or do you think it’s all an intimidation tactic on the part of the woman?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Conor McGregor UFC

