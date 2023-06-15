Cris Cyborg reacts after former UFC rival Amanda Nunes announces her retirement from MMA

By Josh Evanoff - June 15, 2023

Cris Cyborg has reacted to the retirement of former UFC rival Amanda Nunes.

Cris Cyborg, Amanda Nunes

‘The Lioness’ returned to the octagon over the weekend at UFC 289 opposite Irene Aldana. ‘Robles’ took the fight on short notice, as Amanda Nunes was originally slated to fight Julianna Pena in a trilogy bout. In the main event of UFC 289, the Brazilian dominated en route to a lopsided decision victory.

Following the defeat, the UFC women’s bantamweight and featherweight champion announced her retirement. Since Amanda Nunes announced that she was having up the gloves, she’s received a groundswell of support from the MMA community. Well, not from everyone, as Julianna Pena has repeatedly slammed the Brazilian.

However, former rival Cris Cyborg has shown respect to Amanda Nunes. In an interview with James Lynch, the Bellator champion discussed her former foe’s retirement. The two famously fought at UFC 232 in December 2018, with ‘The Lioness’ scoring an upset knockout win.

Since then, Cris Cyborg has been steadfast in her desire to earn a rematch with her former opponent. With that potential rematch gone, the Brazilian is a little disappointed. However, she did show respect to her former foe, and her desire to start a family.

RELATED: MIAMI POLICE DEPARTMENT ISSUES STATEMENT REGARDING RECENT SEXUAL ASSAULT ALLEGATIONS MADE AGAINST UFC STAR CONOR MCGREGOR

UFC 232

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

“I’m not surprised, she’s been fighting for a long time,” Cris Cyborg stated in the interview regarding Amanda Nunes’s retirement. “I know she has a wife and kids, and one kid away, you know, I think she’s just fought for a long time. She’ll have a new chapter in her life coming and she’s very excited, I’m not surprised.”

She continued, “…I don’t want to say upset, the right word is more disappointed [that she retired]. I had it in my heart to make the rematch before I retired, or before she retired. I think a lot of fans were asking for that too… After we fought, I know I was 14 years undefeated. I think the rematch was going to be great, but you know, I don’t know.”

What do you make of these comments from Cris Cyborg? How do you think a rematch with Amanda Nunes would go?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Amanda Nunes Cris 'Cyborg' Justino UFC

Related

Conor McGregor

Miami Police Department issues statement regarding recent sexual assault allegations made against UFC star Conor McGregor

Josh Evanoff - June 15, 2023
Aljamain Sterling
Sean O'Malley

Aljamain Sterling reveals Sean O'Malley fight will be his last at bantamweight: "S*it is getting old"

Josh Evanoff - June 15, 2023

UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling is already looking beyond Sean O’Malley.

Max Holloway
UFC

Max Holloway expresses interest in lightweight move to earn BMF title: "A lot of fun fights for me"

Josh Evanoff - June 15, 2023

Former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway is interested in the BMF title.

Conor McGregor
UFC

The UFC and Miami Heat release statements following accusations that Conor McGregor sexually assaulted a woman at the NBA Finals

Cole Shelton - June 15, 2023

The UFC and Miami Heat have released statements following the rape accusations against Conor McGregor.

Mark-Hunt-Dana-White
Dana White

Mark Hunt encourages Dana White to give Conor McGregor the Brock Lesnar treatment: “Give the same exemption you gave that baboon”

Susan Cox - June 15, 2023

Mark Hunt is encouraging Dana White to give Conor McGregor the Brock Lesnar treatment.

Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor accused of "violently" sexually assaulting a woman at the NBA Finals

Susan Cox - June 15, 2023
Aljamain Sterling
Charles Oliveira

Aljamain Sterling believes Charles Oliveira entered the lightweight GOAT conversation with latest win at UFC 289

Susan Cox - June 15, 2023

Aljamain Sterling believes Charles Oliveira entered the lightweight GOAT conversation following his latest win at UFC 289.

Alexander Volkanovski, Islam Makhachev
Islam Makhachev

Israel Adesanya shares conspiracy theory regarding February’s UFC lightweight title fight between Islam Makhachev and Alex Volkanovski

Harry Kettle - June 15, 2023

Israel Adesanya has revealed a conspiracy theory he heard regarding the UFC lightweight title fight between Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski.

Aljamain Sterling, Henry Cejudo
Henry Cejudo

UFC champion Aljamain Sterling wants Henry Cejudo to honor his pre-fight bet: “Where the f**k is my gold medal?”

Harry Kettle - June 15, 2023

Aljamain Sterling has called out Henry Cejudo for not honoring a bet they made prior to their UFC 288 showdown.

Islam Makhachev and Jon Jones
Jon Jones

Islam Makhachev shares his thoughts on Jon Jones being ranked the #1 pound-for-pound fighter: “This is bullsh*t, brother”

Harry Kettle - June 15, 2023

UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev isn’t happy about Jon Jones being the #1 pound-for-pound fighter in the rankings.