Conor McGregor reportedly has two days to enter USADA testing pool in order to fight in 2023

By Cole Shelton - June 14, 2023

Time is running out on Conor McGregor if he wants to fight in 2023.

Conor McGregor

Ever since it was announced McGregor would coach TUF 31 opposite Michael Chandler, many expect the two to fight at the end of the year. However, a major holdup has been that the Irishman is not in the USADA testing pool but last month, USADA came out and said McGregor would be back in the pool shortly.

“We have recently been in direct contact with Conor McGregor, and as he confirmed today in the media, we expect to receive his paperwork coming out of retirement and re-entering the USADA testing pool immediately,” USADA said in a statement about McGregor. “Like other athletes who come out of retirement, under the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, McGregor will be subject to testing for at least six months and must provide at least two negative samples before being permitted to compete. The purpose of this rule is to ensure that all athletes who are not subject to a period of testing are adequately tested over a reasonable period of time before competing to ensure a level playing field for all athletes.”

RELATED: Justin Gaethje says UFC 291 fight against Dustin Poirier will be 25 minutes of hell.

Since USADA came out with that statement in May, the recent testing updates still show that Conor McGregor hasn’t joined the testing pool. With McGregor still not in the USADA testing pool, he has to be in it by Friday if he is going to fight at UFC 296 in December as Friday marks six months from the event.

Of course, Conor McGregor has said he isn’t worried about USADA or the six months of testing that is needed. But, USADA has been vocal that the Irishman will need six months of testing before he is booked for a fight.

McGregor is coming off the loss to Dustin Poirier in July 2021 when he broke his leg. Prior to that, he was knocked out by Poirier in January. His last win came in January 2020 by knockout against Donald Cerrone.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

