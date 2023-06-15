The UFC and Miami Heat release statements following accusations that Conor McGregor sexually assaulted a woman at the NBA Finals

By Cole Shelton - June 15, 2023

The UFC and Miami Heat have released statements following the rape accusations against Conor McGregor.

Conor McGregor

McGregor was in attendance at the NBA Finals Game 4 in Miami as he was promoting a new product and had a skit with the Heat mascot that ended up sending the costumed individual to the hospital. Apparently that was not the only McGregor-related incident to take place at the event, as earlier today TMZ Sports reported that a woman is now accusing McGregor of sexually assaulting her during the game.

According to the report, the alleged victim was “violently” sexually assaulted inside of a men’s bathroom after arena security helped separate the woman from her friend and forced her into the restroom where McGregor and his security guard waited. The Irishman allegedly stopped his action once the woman said she had to urinate but allegedly forced the woman to perform oral sex on him and attempted to sodomize her after pinning her against the wall.

Now following the report, which the Irishman denied, the UFC has released a statement saying they are aware of the allegations against Conor McGregor.

RELATED: Justin Gaethje believes a win over Dustin Poirier at UFC 291 earns him a lightweight title shot.

“The organization is aware of the recent allegations regarding Conor McGregor and will continue to gather additional details regarding the incident. UFC will allow the legal process to play out before making any additional statements,” the UFC’s statement read.

Along with the UFC’s statement, the Miami Heat who hosted McGregor at the game also issued their own statement.

“We are aware of the allegations and are conducting a full investigation. Pending the outcome of the investigation, we will withhold further comment,” the Heat said in a statement about the alleged McGregor incident.

As of right now, Conor McGregor does not have his next fight booked but he is coaching TUF 31 against Michael Chandler and the hope is the two will fight later this year. Whether or not this alleged incident will have any impact on his return to the Octagon is to be seen.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

