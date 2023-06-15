Scott Coker opens up on reports about the PFL buying Bellator

By Cole Shelton - June 15, 2023

Scott Coker has opened up on the rumor that the PFL is buying Bellator.

Scott Coker

It was recently reported that Bellator is up for sale and PFL was in talks to buy them. It was unknown if they would merge into one promotion, but UFC president Dana White was shocked PFL was trying to buy Bellator.

“I don’t know who in the hell would give them (PFL) $280 million dollars because I’m hearing they’re buying Bellator. Right? So, you’re an organization that’s burning cash, you have no ratings, and selling no tickets. And you’re gonna raise 280 million to buy a company that’s burning cash, sells no tickets, and does no ratings. Sounds f*****g absolutely genius to me,” White said after a UFC event.

Although White took aim at the idea PFL buying Bellator, neither promotion would confirm or deny that talks were ongoing.

Yet, ahead of Bellator 297 on Friday, Bellator president Scott Coker spoke to the media and confirmed PFL was one of the parties in talks to buy Bellator.

RELATED: Vadim Nemkov has virtual faceoff with Yoel Romero ahead of title fight.

“Listen, we’ve been out there. tellator has been looking to take a partner. That’s really been Viacom that’s been handling that. So we’ll see where that nets out. We’ll probably have some clarity in the next 60 to 90 days,” Coker said and was then asked if PFL is in the running… “(PFL) is definitely in the conversation. There’s a couple conversations going on right now with Viacom and other companies. PFL is definitely one of them.”

When asked if PFL and Bellator would merge or remain two different promotions, Coker was hesitant to give any answer.

“I’d rather not speculate. Let’s just wait to see what happens. It could go a lot of different ways,” Coker added.

As of right now, Bellator has yet to be sold but all the rumors of them being for sale and PFL being interested are true. It will be an interesting next few months to see who ends up buying the California-based promotion.

