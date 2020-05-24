Jon Jones shares “Most wins in UFC title bouts” statistics to refute Conor McGregor’s GOAT claim

Earlier this afternoon Conor McGregor shared his current MMA GOAT rankings, where he listed himself ahead of fellow legends Jon Jones and Georges St-Pierre.

According to McGregor, former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva still ranks as the current GOAT of MMA due to his plethora of finishes within two different divisions.

With that said, Conor McGregor noted himself as a very close second to ‘The Spider’, with Georges St-Pierre and Jon Jones rounding up spots three and four.

McGregor’s assessment of the current MMA GOAT rankings did not sit well with ‘Bones’, who immediately fired back at the Irishman reminding him that he no longer carried a UFC title to his name.

Conor McGregor then received verbal jabs from bitter rivals Nate Diaz and Khabib Nurmagomedov for his comments, the latter of which unloaded on the Irish star.

Most recently Jon Jones went back on the attack, sharing some interesting statistics that would seemingly refute McGregor’s claim to #2 status in the MMA GOAT rankings.

‘Bones’ shared a photo of the current “Most wins in UFC title bouts” by any fighter statistic, as seen below.

Goat where you at ☘️🤷🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/vrf5UGVsfj — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 24, 2020

As you can see, McGregor’s name is notably absent from the list which does in fact contain the aforementioned legends in Georges St-Pierre and Jon Jones.

Jones tops the list with 14 wins and no losses, while St-Pierre stands in second spot at 13 wins with 2 losses.

Conor McGregor does have three UFC title wins to his credit. He defeated Chad Mendes by way of TKO to claim the promotions interim featherweight title at UFC 189, before knocking out Jose Aldo in just 13-seconds in their highly anticipated title unification bout.

McGregor would later go on to capture the promotions lightweight title by defeating Eddie Alvarez by way of second round TKO at UFC 205. The victory made McGregor the first simultaneous two-division champion in UFC history.

However, the Irishman would never go on to defend either belt, leaving his current total UFC title victories at just three.

As seen in the post by Jon Jones above, fellow MMA legends such as Demetrious Johnson (12), Anderson Silva (11), Matt Hughes (9), Randy Couture (9), Jose Aldo (8), Amanda Nunes (7), Ronda Rousey (6), Tito Ortiz (6), Chuck Liddell (5), BJ Penn (5) and Frank Shamrock (5) all currently hold more title wins when compared to McGregor.

Conor McGregor has yet to respond to ‘Bones’, but one can only assume that will come shortly, especially after the ‘Notorious’ already shared advice for the UFC light heavyweight kingpin earlier today.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on May 23, 2020