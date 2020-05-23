Conor McGregor shares his assessment of the current MMA GOAT rankings

Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor took to Twitter Saturday afternoon where he shared his assessment of the current MMA GOAT rankings.

The greatest mixed martial artist of all-time has been a hotly debated topic among fighters and fans alike for many years. Now, with McGregor’s latest rankings, that topic is sure to be a main talking point amongst fight fans.

Conor McGregor pegged former UFC middleweight kingpin Anderson Silva as the current GOAT of MMA, but added that he plans on dethroning ‘The Spider’ of that title.

GOAT THREAD.

The array of finishes, across 2 divisions, with champion status in 1, Anderson Silva is No.1 MMA GOAT.

My array of finishes, across 3 divisions, with champion status in 2, I’m No.2. If not tied 1.

However still active, No.1 is fully secured by career end. And easily. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 23, 2020

According to Conor McGregor, former two-division UFC champion Georges St-Pierre falls in at the number three spot, this because he played it safe.

GSP is in at 3. Much less array of finishes but champion status in 2. He is far behind though. Reasons = Left 170 after much damage taken+questionable decision. Never re-engaged 170lb successors. Bottled Anderson fight. Only moved when one eyed fighter presented. Played safe. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 23, 2020

Conor McGregor believes reigning UFC light heavyweight kingpin Jon Jones should fall in the number 4 slot for MMA GOAT, this if not be tied with ‘GSP’ at number 3.

Jon is 4. Maybe tied 3. More array of finishes than 3 and still active, but champion status in just 1. Reasons = Multiple lacklustre decision performances + questionable decision win. Attempting to safe play HW entry/avoiding its champion. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 23, 2020

Conor McGregor went on to say that he never mentioned performance enhancing drug test results in his rankings, but if he did, he would easily be in the #1 spot.

I didn’t mentions PED results on multiple entrants, even though that makes me the clear current No.1 MMA GOAT, along with still being active.

Although it shames, as well as puts all runs+finishes in complete doubt, I’ve snored multiple juice heads.

A true GOAT must do it all. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 23, 2020

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on May 23, 2020