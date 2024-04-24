Mike Malott’s UFC return booked for July 13th against Gilbert Urbina

UFC welterweight prospect Mike Malott will look to avenge his first career loss against a former The Ultimate Fighter finalist.

According to reports, Malott will face TUF 29 standout Gilbert Urbina on July 13th at a to-be-announced location and venue. News of the Malott vs. Urbina fight was first reported by Sportsnet.

Malott returns after suffering a third-round TKO loss to Neil Magny at UFC 297 earlier this year. Before that, he had won his first three UFC fights, including submissions of Adam Fugitt and Yohan Lainesse.

Malott won his UFC debut by knocking out Mickey Gall at UFC 273. He earned a shot in the promotion via Dana White’s Contender Series in 2021.