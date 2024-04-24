Mike Malott’s UFC return booked for July 13th against Gilbert Urbina

By Curtis Calhoun - April 24, 2024

UFC welterweight prospect Mike Malott will look to avenge his first career loss against a former The Ultimate Fighter finalist.

Mike Malott, Gilbert Urbina

According to reports, Malott will face TUF 29 standout Gilbert Urbina on July 13th at a to-be-announced location and venue. News of the Malott vs. Urbina fight was first reported by Sportsnet.

Malott returns after suffering a third-round TKO loss to Neil Magny at UFC 297 earlier this year. Before that, he had won his first three UFC fights, including submissions of Adam Fugitt and Yohan Lainesse.

Malott won his UFC debut by knocking out Mickey Gall at UFC 273. He earned a shot in the promotion via Dana White’s Contender Series in 2021.

Mike Malott vs. Gilbert Urbina added to July 13th UFC card

Malott is one of the top fighters out of Canada to surface in recent years. Before the loss to Magny, Malott seemed destined for welterweight title contention after a series of impressive wins.

Malott will face a tough task in Urbina, who is also looking to get back on track after a recent defeat. He’s fighting for potentially his UFC roster spot after losses in two of his three career UFC appearances.

Urbina hasn’t fought since a first-round knockout loss to Charles Radtke in February. This after he earned his first UFC win by TKO against Orion Cosce in May 2023.

Urbina took a short-notice fight against Bryan Battle for the TUF 29 middleweight championship. He filled for the injured Tresean Gore, losing by second-round submission via rear-naked choke.

The Malott vs. Urbina winner will move a step closer to a potential spot in the welterweight Top 15 as 2025 approaches. Both fighters will look to get back on track after suffering recent setbacks.

The July 13th UFC Fight Night event venue and location have yet to be announced. The main event is expected to be booked in the coming weeks.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Mike Malott UFC

Related

Anthony Smith and Alex Pereira

Anthony Smith eyes future fight with Alex Pereira: "I would step in the fire with him"

Cole Shelton - April 24, 2024
Jamahal Hill, UFC 300
Jamahal Hill

Jamahal Hill changes tune on referee Herb Dean's non-stoppage at UFC 300: "It makes me think before obeying a ref's command!"

Curtis Calhoun - April 24, 2024

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill has changed his previously neutral stance on referee Herb Dean’s inaction during the UFC 300 main event.

Alex Pereira, Charles Oliveira,
Charles Oliveira

Alex Pereira sends a message of support to Charles Oliveira after UFC 300: "Sometimes we lose"

Josh Evanoff - April 24, 2024

UFC light-heavyweight champion Alex Pereira has sent a message of support to Charles Oliveira.

Jon Jones
UFC

PHOTO | Jon Jones returns to training for the first time since suffering torn pec

Josh Evanoff - April 24, 2024

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones is now back in training for his return to the cage.

Arman Tsarukyan, Islam Makhachev
Islam Makhachev

Arman Tsarukyan slams Islam Makhachev after comments about avoiding rematch: "When was the last time you fought 2 times in 6 weeks?

Josh Evanoff - April 24, 2024

Arman Tsarukyan isn’t happy with UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev.

Jamahal Hill

Jamahal Hill opens as betting favorite ahead of UFC 303 co-main event fight against Khalil Rountree

Cole Shelton - April 24, 2024
Islam Makhachev, Max Holloway
Ismael Bonfim

Islam Makhachev shoots down the idea of fighting Max Holloway after UFC 302: “I have some contenders who I have to beat”

Curtis Calhoun - April 24, 2024

UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev has responded to Max Holloway’s callout shortly after winning the BMF belt earlier this month.

Maycee Barber
Maycee Barber

Maycee Barber says she messaged UFC CEO Dana White during “crazy lady” parking lot incident: “I’m going to jail”

Harry Kettle - April 24, 2024

UFC star Maycee Barber has admitted she messaged UFC president Dana White during her recent parking lot incident.

Justin Gaethje and Islam Makhachev
Javier Mendez

Islam Makhachev’s coach doesn’t believe title fight with “biggest threat” Justin Gaethje will ever come to fruition after UFC 300

Harry Kettle - April 24, 2024

Islam Makhachev’s head coach Javier Mendez has given his thoughts on Justin Gaethje as a potential opponent.

Justin Gaethje
Max Holloway

Mike Perry believes Justin Gaethje looked “out of shape” for BMF title fight with Max Holloway at UFC 300

Harry Kettle - April 24, 2024

BKFC star Mike Perry believes Justin Gaethje looked out of shape in his UFC 300 collision with Max Holloway.