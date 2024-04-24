Anthony Smith eyes future fight with Alex Pereira: “I would step in the fire with him”

By Cole Shelton - April 24, 2024

Anthony Smith is hopeful to secure a future fight with Alex Pereira.

Anthony Smith and Alex Pereira

Smith and Pereira have taken shots at each other in the past, and now that the Brazilian is the light heavyweight champion, ‘Lionheart’ is hopeful he can face him down the line. Smith believes it would be a fan-friendly fight as he says he would step in the fire with the Brazilian.

“He’s fun. Him and I have had our words back and forth, I don’t think that there’s any like real beef there but there’s definitely something there with him and I where given the opportunity, we both would jump on it,” Smith said to Submission Radio. “If I can put myself into a position where it’s ‘Oh, holy shit, here we are on a bit of a streak and things are going well’, the timing works out, I think both of us would jump on that opportunity. And I don’t know why that is, I don’t if it’s, I don’t know, real recognizes real a little bit. I’m one of the few guys probably that would really step in the fire with him and he knows that. Is Ankalaev going to stand in the pocket and trade with Alex Pereira and really play that game? Probably not, you know that I mean?”

If Anthony Smith can get a fight with Alex Pereira he expects it to be fun as ‘Lionheart’ says he would stand and trade with him. But, Smith will need to string together multiple wins in a row to get a crack at the Brazilian, but he believes their beef and his style could fast-track him to the belt.

Smith is set to return to the Octagon at UFC 301 next weekend in Brazil when he faces Vitor Petrino. ‘Lionheart’ is coming off a knockout loss to Khalil Rountree back in December. Before that, he beat Ryan Spann by split decision after back-to-back losses to Johnny Walker and Magomed Ankalaev.

Related

Jamahal Hill, UFC 300

Jamahal Hill changes tune on referee Herb Dean's non-stoppage at UFC 300: "It makes me think before obeying a ref's command!"

Curtis Calhoun - April 24, 2024
Alex Pereira, Charles Oliveira,
Charles Oliveira

Alex Pereira sends a message of support to Charles Oliveira after UFC 300: "Sometimes we lose"

Josh Evanoff - April 24, 2024

UFC light-heavyweight champion Alex Pereira has sent a message of support to Charles Oliveira.

Jon Jones
UFC

PHOTO | Jon Jones returns to training for the first time since suffering torn pec

Josh Evanoff - April 24, 2024

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones is now back in training for his return to the cage.

Arman Tsarukyan, Islam Makhachev
Islam Makhachev

Arman Tsarukyan slams Islam Makhachev after comments about avoiding rematch: "When was the last time you fought 2 times in 6 weeks?

Josh Evanoff - April 24, 2024

Arman Tsarukyan isn’t happy with UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev.

Jamahal Hill
Khalil Rountree

Jamahal Hill opens as betting favorite ahead of UFC 303 co-main event fight against Khalil Rountree

Cole Shelton - April 24, 2024

Jamahal Hill has opened as the betting favorite ahead of his UFC 303 fight against Khalil Rountree.

Islam Makhachev, Max Holloway

Islam Makhachev shoots down the idea of fighting Max Holloway after UFC 302: “I have some contenders who I have to beat”

Curtis Calhoun - April 24, 2024
Maycee Barber
Maycee Barber

Maycee Barber says she messaged UFC CEO Dana White during “crazy lady” parking lot incident: “I’m going to jail”

Harry Kettle - April 24, 2024

UFC star Maycee Barber has admitted she messaged UFC president Dana White during her recent parking lot incident.

Justin Gaethje and Islam Makhachev
Javier Mendez

Islam Makhachev’s coach doesn’t believe title fight with “biggest threat” Justin Gaethje will ever come to fruition after UFC 300

Harry Kettle - April 24, 2024

Islam Makhachev’s head coach Javier Mendez has given his thoughts on Justin Gaethje as a potential opponent.

Justin Gaethje
Max Holloway

Mike Perry believes Justin Gaethje looked “out of shape” for BMF title fight with Max Holloway at UFC 300

Harry Kettle - April 24, 2024

BKFC star Mike Perry believes Justin Gaethje looked out of shape in his UFC 300 collision with Max Holloway.

Chris Weidman and Alex Pereira
Ben Askren

Chris Weidman compares Alex Pereira’s wrestling “deficiency” to Ben Askren’s striking

Cole Shelton - April 23, 2024

Chris Weidman thinks there is a major hole in Alex Pereira’s game, and he’s comparing it to Ben Askren’s striking.