UFC champion Sean O’Malley explains delay in Merab Dvalishvili title fight booking: “I’m not fighting out of the country”

By Harry Kettle - April 25, 2024

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley has explained why there has been a delay in booking his title fight against Merab Dvalishvili.

Sean O'Malley and Merab Dvalishvili

For a while now, fans have been expecting Sean O’Malley’s next fight to come against Merab Dvalishvili. Both men have had big performances in recent years, and it seems as if they’re the top two bantamweight on the planet right now.

Of course, there’s a lot that goes into making a fight become a reality. Up to this point, we haven’t had much clarity regarding what’s happening and why the bout hasn’t quite come to fruition.

Thankfully, O’Malley cleared a few things up in his most recent podcast.

O’Malley’s issue

“I’m trying to book it, I’m trying to get it booked ASAP,” O’Malley said. “The only issue is that some of the next pay-per-views aren’t in the country, and I’m not fighting out of the country. Not necessarily because I don’t want to, I don’t want to, but, you know, they have other people that, you know, take other places. But I’m ready to go, I’m f***ing wanting to book a fight ASAP.”

Quotes via MMA News

O’Malley then spoke about how he wants the fight to play out.

“God, I just wanna hit him with that knee. Boom, flatline him.”

‘Suga’ is obviously feeling confident, and that makes sense given his status as the king of the bantamweight division. In equal measure, Dvalishvili has put together an incredible run to get him to this point. Something has to give, and it’ll be fascinating to see what transpires.

Are you excited to see Sean O’Malley defend his bantamweight crown against Merab Dvalishvili? Who is your favorite to win that fight? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

Merab Dvalishvili Sean O'Malley UFC

