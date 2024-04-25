UFC champion Sean O’Malley explains delay in Merab Dvalishvili title fight booking: “I’m not fighting out of the country”

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley has explained why there has been a delay in booking his title fight against Merab Dvalishvili.

For a while now, fans have been expecting Sean O’Malley’s next fight to come against Merab Dvalishvili. Both men have had big performances in recent years, and it seems as if they’re the top two bantamweight on the planet right now.

RELATED: Sean O’Malley confirms he is fighting Merab Dvalishvili next: “Your wish is granted”

Of course, there’s a lot that goes into making a fight become a reality. Up to this point, we haven’t had much clarity regarding what’s happening and why the bout hasn’t quite come to fruition.

Thankfully, O’Malley cleared a few things up in his most recent podcast.