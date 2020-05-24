Mike Perry is done with coaches right now, will only have his girlfriend in corner next time out

UFC welterweight standout Mike Perry (13-6 MMA) is making some major changes in preparation of his next Octagon appearance.

Perry began his run in the Ultimate Fighting Championship in August of 2016 where he quickly compiled a 4-1 record which included four knockout victories.

However, following his sensational start with the promotion, ‘Platinum’ has since gone just 2-5 and is currently on a two-fight losing skid.

Now 28-years-old and a veteran of the Octagon, Mike Perry has decided to make some major changes ahead of his next UFC appearance.

In a recent interview with MMAJunkie, Perry revealed that the only person he plans on having in his corner for his next contest is his girlfriend Latory Gonzalez.

“My girlfriend, just her.” Perry told Mike Bohn on Thursday. “If not, her and her friend.”

‘Platinum’ continued and explained why he was now against using coaches.

“I’m not listening to any coaches right now. Coaches who are saying things that they ain’t gonna go in there and do. They want it to be this way or this way, and like it’s a totally different way. I need a guy like me to hold mitts; I want to hold mitts for myself to be honest with you. I can show people a couple of techniques or whatever, and I’m just ready to fight for my life. … Ain’t nobody gonna take this from me.”

It is certainly a questionable approach from Mike Perry, but there is no doubt he needed to make a change following tough losses to Vicente Luque and Geoff Neal.

Perry also appears to have split with what we can only assume is now his former wife in ‘The Platinum Princess’ Danielle Nickerson.

Mike Perry doubled down on his statements to MMAJunkie earlier this afternoon with the following message on Twitter.

In the corner my girls just gonna be like “you look good Bae, keep kicking his ass, here’s some water, gimme a kiss and go finish it” @latory_g — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) May 23, 2020

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on May 23, 2020