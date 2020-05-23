Nate Diaz roasts Conor McGregor over his MMA GOAT list

Former UFC title challenger Nate Diaz absolutely roasted Conor McGregor after the Irishman unveiled his current MMA GOAT rankings list.

Earlier today McGregor had taken to Twitter where he proclaimed Anderson Silva to be the current GOAT of MMA, this while adding that he would soon dethrone ‘The Spider’ for top spot.

Conor’s list had himself sitting in the current number two spot, while Georges St-Pierre and Jon Jones took home slots three and four respectively.

McGregor’s former opponent and bitter rival in Nate Diaz did not take well to his MMA GOAT list or his explanations regarding the positional rankings. As was the case with Jon Jones, ‘The Stockton Slugger’ proceeded to go off on McGregor for his questionable GOAT thread.

And don’t for get I did it better and quicker than anyone else on the ground and sent him down with punches quicker than Mayweather did so fuck alll y’all rankings and know a real goat when you see me pic.twitter.com/wHmDqVERmf — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) May 23, 2020

P4p the baddest motherfucker here fuck all y’all 👊🏼🖕🏼👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/TdA8qPPTc1 — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) May 23, 2020

As noted above by Nate Diaz, he and Conor McGregor first met back at UFC 196 in March of 2016 with the Stockton native emerging victorious by way of second round submission.

The bitter rivals would meet again at UFC 202 in August of 2016, and this time it was McGregor who got his hand raised by way of controversial majority decision.

Ever since there second welterweight encounter fight fans have been clamoring for a third and decisive trilogy bout between Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz.

Diaz most recently competed at UFC 244 in November, where he suffered a TKO loss to Jorge Masvidal in his bid for the promotions new BMF title.

As for McGregor, ‘Notorious’ returned in stunning fashion at January’s UFC 246 event, scoring a first-round knockout victory over Donald Cerrone.

