Conor McGregor explains what Jon Jones must do if he hopes to improve MMA GOAT ranking

Earlier today Conor McGregor took to social media where he revealed his current MMA GOAT rankings which included Jon Jones, Anderson Silva and GSP.

Sitting atop McGregor’s list was ‘The Spider’ in former UFC middleweight kingpin Anderson Silva. According to the Irishman, Silva’s array of finishes across 2 divisions, with champion status in 1, earned him the top spot.

Conor McGregor listed himself in the number two spot, ranking fellow Octagon legends Georges St-Pierre and Jones Jones in positions three and four respectively.

McGregor’s rankings seemed out of place to ‘Bones’, who swiftly reminded Conor that he was no longer a UFC champion, having lost his lightweight title to Khabib Nurmagomedov by way of submission at UFC 229.

Conor McGregor would later explain why Jon Jones fell in the number four spot of his MMA GOAT rankings, this while adding what ‘Bones’ must do to improve that standing.

I like Jon. Still active, can climb higher. Must shake repetitive iddybiddy knee kick habit he has, learn to box backwards, take divisional jump fearlessly, then most important of all, win it in full style. https://t.co/kiZpQBJ2ND — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 23, 2020

“I said 4, maybe 3. This here is No.2 in Rolex’s, and with only 2 in play. I like Jon. Still active, can climb higher. Must shake repetitive iddybiddy knee kick habit he has, learn to box backwards, take divisional jump fearlessly, then most important of all, win it in full style.”

Jon Jones was looking to shake things up by moving a weight class to take on dangerous knockout artist Francis Ngannou in a super-fight. However, the promotion was not willing to cough up and extra dough to make that bout happen and so the negotiations ultimately fell through.

The promotions reigning light heavyweight kingpin, ‘Bones’, is now planning to defend his title against surging Polish contender Jan Blachowiz in his next Octagon appearance.

Meanwhile, Conor McGregor is still awaiting his next assignment after needing only 40-seconds to dispose of Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone at UFC 246.

The former two-division UFC champion has his sites set on potential bouts with Justin Gaethje or Khabib Nurmagomedov next.

