Jose Aldo reveals Dominick Cruz was originally set to be his return opponent at UFC 301

By Cole Shelton - April 24, 2024

Jose Aldo was originally supposed to fight Dominick Cruz at UFC 301 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on May 4.

Jose Aldo and Dominick Cruz

It was announced that Aldo will be returning to the Octagon and fighting at UFC 301 and will be taking on Jonathan Martinez. Although Martinez is a tough test for the former champ, Aldo revealed to Sportsnet’s Aaron Bronsteter, that the original plan was for him to fight Cruz but the former champ had an injury in camp.

“Just spoke with “The King of Rio” Jose Aldo, who confirmed that Dominick Cruz was initially supposed to be his opponent at UFC 301. Aldo had heard that Cruz had an issue during his camp that forced him to withdraw, which led to the booking against Jonathan Martinez,” Bronsteter wrote.

A fight between Aldo and Cruz is one fans have been calling for for years, as Aldo was the champ at featherweight while Cruz was the champ at bantamweight. With Aldo now at 135lbs, many fans have been clamoring for the bout to happen, but for now it will have to wait.

Regardless if Aldo wins or loses at UFC 301 the hope for many will be that the fight against Cruz can come to fruition in the future.

Jose Aldo enters his return fight at UFC 301 coming off three boxing fights, and last time out, he beat Esteban Gabriel Espindola after fighting Jeremy Stephens to a draw in his pro debut after he beat Emmanuel Zambrando by decision in an exhibition bout. Aldo had left the UFC after a loss to Merab Dvalishvili as the Brazilian is 31-8 in the UFC, and the loss had snapped his three-fight winning streak.

As for Dominick Cruz, he hasn’t fought since August of 2022 when he was knocked out by Marlon Vera. Before that, he beat Pedro Munhoz and Casey Kenney, both by decision. Before that, he suffered a TKO loss to Henry Cejudo for the 135lbs title in his return after nearly a four-year layoff.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Dominick Cruz Jose Aldo UFC

Related

Joaquin Buckley

Joaquin Buckley booked for UFC St. Louis co-main event against streaking welterweight contender

Curtis Calhoun - April 24, 2024
Mike Malott, Gilbert Urbina
UFC

Mike Malott's UFC return booked for July 13th against Gilbert Urbina

Curtis Calhoun - April 24, 2024

UFC welterweight prospect Mike Malott will look to avenge his first career loss against a former The Ultimate Fighter finalist.

Anthony Smith and Alex Pereira
Anthony Smith

Anthony Smith eyes future fight with Alex Pereira: "I would step in the fire with him"

Cole Shelton - April 24, 2024

Anthony Smith is hopeful to secure a future fight with Alex Pereira.

Jamahal Hill, UFC 300
Jamahal Hill

Jamahal Hill changes tune on referee Herb Dean's non-stoppage at UFC 300: "It makes me think before obeying a ref's command!"

Curtis Calhoun - April 24, 2024

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill has changed his previously neutral stance on referee Herb Dean’s inaction during the UFC 300 main event.

Alex Pereira, Charles Oliveira,
Charles Oliveira

Alex Pereira sends a message of support to Charles Oliveira after UFC 300: "Sometimes we lose"

Josh Evanoff - April 24, 2024

UFC light-heavyweight champion Alex Pereira has sent a message of support to Charles Oliveira.

Jon Jones

PHOTO | Jon Jones returns to training for the first time since suffering torn pec

Josh Evanoff - April 24, 2024
Arman Tsarukyan, Islam Makhachev
Islam Makhachev

Arman Tsarukyan slams Islam Makhachev after comments about avoiding rematch: "When was the last time you fought 2 times in 6 weeks?

Josh Evanoff - April 24, 2024

Arman Tsarukyan isn’t happy with UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev.

Jamahal Hill
Khalil Rountree

Jamahal Hill opens as betting favorite ahead of UFC 303 co-main event fight against Khalil Rountree

Cole Shelton - April 24, 2024

Jamahal Hill has opened as the betting favorite ahead of his UFC 303 fight against Khalil Rountree.

Islam Makhachev, Max Holloway
Ismael Bonfim

Islam Makhachev shoots down the idea of fighting Max Holloway after UFC 302: “I have some contenders who I have to beat”

Curtis Calhoun - April 24, 2024

UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev has responded to Max Holloway’s callout shortly after winning the BMF belt earlier this month.

Maycee Barber
Maycee Barber

Maycee Barber says she messaged UFC CEO Dana White during “crazy lady” parking lot incident: “I’m going to jail”

Harry Kettle - April 24, 2024

UFC star Maycee Barber has admitted she messaged UFC president Dana White during her recent parking lot incident.